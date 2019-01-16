Graeme Robb: How to regain control when regifting inheritance

Redirecting an inheritance into a discretionary trust helps beneficiaries regain control and escape the seven-year rule when regifting

Alan and Barbara are a married couple in their early 60s with two daughters: Clarissa is 38, married with two young children and currently pregnant, while her younger sister, Diane, is single with a 10-year-old daughter.

Alan and Barbara are both still working and enjoy a comfortable lifestyle, with their mortgage paid off. Despite the introduction of the residence nil rate band, they now find themselves with a potential inheritance tax liability on second death.

This potential liability has recently increased because Alan’s mother died 12 months ago and he and his brother inherited £270,000 each.

Alan, who likes to keep matters simple, is planning to keep one third for him and Barbara, and give both daughters one third each. He considers that his plan achieves two objectives: reduces exposure to IHT while providing each daughter with a nest egg.

With regard to the gifts to his daughters, Alan wants his grandchildren to potentially benefit when they are older and perhaps at university but is unsure how this can be achieved given they are currently minors and Clarissa’s baby is not due for another six months. Another complication is that Alan and Barbara are concerned that Diane might be reckless with her one third share. They ask their financial adviser for help.

Problems with gifts

The adviser explains to Alan and Barbara that the one third (£90,000) retained will remain within Alan’s estate and that the intended gifts of £90,000 each will be potentially exempt transfers subject to the seven-year rule (exempt if Alan survives for seven years but, if he dies within that time, the gifts fall back into his IHT calculation with no possibility of taper relief).

The adviser highlights the fact that taper relief takes the form of a percentage reduction in the tax which would otherwise be payable on the gifts. In Alan’s case, no tax will be payable on the gifts because they do not exceed his NRB and therefore there can be no relief. In short, taper relief does not reduce the value transferred but instead reduces the tax payable as a consequence of that transfer.

The adviser also draws Alan’s attention to potential issues arising from these outright gifts:

Alan and Barbara have no future access to the £180,000 gifted should the need arise;

Alan cannot subsequently change his mind should circumstances change;

Alan will be giving Diane carte blanche to do whatever she wants with the money;

Will current and future grandchildren benefit in line with Alan’s wishes?

The adviser explains to Alan that a key component missing in his strategy is control, and with an alternative strategy it is possible to retain control and do so in a more tax-efficient manner. Alan is intrigued to learn more.

Regaining control

The adviser suggests Alan executes a deed of variation for the full £270,000. He would not be varying his mother’s will as such but instead “varying away” his inheritance which would be treated for IHT purposes as if that gift had been carried out by his mother.

It is therefore a misconception to say that the will is being varied. His brother, who was an equal beneficiary alongside Alan, does not need to be involved as he is not being impacted at all.

Although Alan’s estate will fall by £270,000, it will be treated for IHT purposes as if the gift had been made by his mother. In other words, Alan will not be subject to the seven-year rule.

The DOV must be made within two years of the date of death but Alan is well within that time frame. The adviser recommends that he varies away his inheritance into a discretionary trust to provide him with the control that would have been absent with outright gifts.

For IHT purposes, his mother is considered to be the settlor, meaning Alan and Barbara can be potential beneficiaries of the trust without infringing gift with reservation rules. Alan and Barbara can both be trustees and beneficiaries, thereby giving full control.

The adviser recommends to Alan that he asks a solicitor to deal with the necessary paperwork and draft the discretionary trust. The adviser offers him the contact details of a local solicitor. Alan is surprised to learn that a DOV does not need to be a formal deed but instead merely requires to be in writing.

Once the trust has been established, the trustees (Alan and Barbara) may then seek investment advice from the adviser.

The trustees have wide investment powers and initially consideration is given to purchasing shares in Oeics. Record-keeping and self-assessment obligations arising from income-producing investments seem a bit complicated to Alan and Barbara.

However, the adviser draws their attention to a fund available within a non-income producing insurance bond which offers the prospect of low volatility with stable returns. This is appealing to them as they are looking for a “peace of mind” investment. The adviser explains to them that there will be no tax return obligations unless and until a chargeable event gain occurs.

The insurance bond provides the trustees with access to 5 per cent tax deferred withdrawals and also enables them in the future to assign segments to their chosen beneficiaries (children and adult grandchildren) to access their personal tax position upon a subsequent encashment.

The revised strategy provides control, tax efficiency and simplicity.

Graeme Robb is senior technical manager at Prudential