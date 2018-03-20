Money Marketing
RBS working on plans for standalone digital bank

By

RBS-Building-2012-700x450.jpgRoyal Bank of Scotland is mulling launching a standalone digital bank and has assigned a former top executive to the project, according to reports.

Sky News says RBS’s former chief operating officer Mark Bailie is leading the “secret” project and that tens of millions of pounds have been assigned to creating the digital platform.

The standalone digital offering would allow the state-backed bank to compete with start-up banks, such as Monzo and Starling.

The news follows RBS shareholders winning a two-year battle to vote on plans to give investors more say over the running of the bank.

Sky News says the plans may not result in a “viable lender” coming to market and that the project is in such early stages that many executives at the bank do not even know about it.

An RBS spokeswoman told Sky News it is focussed on using “automation and technology” to give customers a more efficient banking experience.

RBS-Building-2012-700x450.jpg

RBS accused of ‘misleading’ MPs over treatment of small businesses

A Labour MP says Royal Bank of Scotland bosses misled an influential Government committee over how it treated small companies. According to the BBC, Labour’s Treasury spokesman Clive Lewis says he has a full, unredacted copy of a FCA report, which examines the conduct of RBS’s Global Restructuring Group. Lewis says the report states RBS’s […]

RBS-Building-2012-700x450.jpg

FCA fines and bans RBS derivatives trader

The FCA has fined an RBS derivatives trader £250,000 for manipulating Libor and banned him from performing any function in relation to any regulated financial activity. Neil Danziger traded interest rate products referenced to Japanese Yen Libor. He occasionally made Libor submissions to the British Bankers Association when RBS’s primary submitters were not available.  The FCA […]

RBS-Building-2012-700x450.jpg

RBS to close 259 branches

Royal Bank of Scotland is shutting 259 branches, one in four of its physical offices, and making 680 people redundant. The firm says more customers bank online, reducing remand for face-to-face services. RBS is closing 62 branches and NatWest 197. The banking group will have 744 branches left after the changes take place in late […]

The fifteen-year itch

By Neil Jones Technical support manager with Canada Life’s ican Technical Services Team. Canada Life offers a range of wealth management solutions, including retirement income planning, estate planning and investment solutions from a choice of jurisdictions, including the UK, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland. The treatment of non-UK domiciles that are resident in […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg

Norwegian bank takes 3% stake in SJP

Norway’s central bank Norges Bank now holds a 3.1 per cent stake in St James’s Place after the completion of a transaction deal last Friday. As part of its transaction with SJP, Norges Bank’s total number of voting rights will be 529,080,404. SJP posted record gross inflows of £14.6bn in year-end results released last month, […]

Investment Uncovered: Miton’s multi-asset stars on finding balance across their range

Miton multi-asset star managers David Jane and Anthony Rayner were keen to emphasise pragmatism when launching their new fund earlier this year. The Balanced Multi-Asset fund completes a four-strong range for the team, sitting alongside its Cautious and Defensive Multi-Asset and Cautious Monthly Income vehicles. The fund launched with a 10 per cent cash position. […]

