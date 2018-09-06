Money Marketing
View more on these topics

RBS to cut 258 jobs as more branches close

By

RBS-Building-2012-700x450.jpgThe Royal Bank of Scotland is closing  a further 54 branches in England and Wales, cutting some 258 jobs in the process.

This cuts are the third round of branch closures for RBS in less than a year.

The previous round was announced in May, which saw 162 branches shut and 792 jobs lost, following on from last December, where there were 259 closures and 680 redundancies.

The latest round of branch closures follows the bank’s review of its branch network due to changes in the RBS group’s business model. 

RBS was due to merge, re-brand and launched its retail operations across England, Scotland and Wales as a new bank, Williams & Glyn.

RBS working on plans for standalone digital bank

This plan was since abolished, however, and branches intended for Williams & Glyn are being reintegrated back into the core bank.

The bank does not expect any further closures until 2020.

An RBS spokesperson says: “As we are no longer launching Williams & Glyn as a challenger bank we now have two branch networks operating in close proximity to each other in England and Wales: NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland.

“As a result we have reviewed our overall branch footprint in England and Wales and have made the difficult decision to close 54 Royal Bank of Scotland branches.

“Customers of Royal Bank of Scotland in England and Wales will be able to use NatWest branches and local post offices for their everyday banking needs.

“We will now focus on investing in our Royal Bank network in England and Wales to make sure customers have a consistent range of products and services wherever they bank, be it Scotland, England or Wales.”

The change in the company’s business strategy stems from shifts that have occurred in the industry as more people adopt mobile banking.

RBS notes that since 2014, branch transactions across RBS in England and Wales are down 30 per cent.

The number of customers using mobile banking, on the other hand, increased by 53 per cent and mobile transactions increased by 74 per cent.

Recommended
29

SJP investigates independence claims made by adviser

Restricted national firm St James’s Place is looking into why one of its partners told a prospective client he provides independent advice. In an email to a business owner seen by Money Marketing, an SJP adviser offers his advice services, and states he has a long history of being an independent financial planner. He states he has helped similar […]

Sign-Signing-Letter-Contract-Business-700.jpg

Standard Life completes life arm sale to Phoenix

Phoenix Group has completed the acquisition of Standard Life Aberdeen’s Assurance limited. The final value for the deal has come in at £3.28bn, including £2.28bn in cash and a 20 per cent shareholding in Phoenix Group for SLA. SLA has has also confirmed plans for returning £1.75bn to its shareholders, £1bn to be returned through […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

InFocus - thumbnail

In Focus — February 2015

Jelf Employee Benefits looks at the issue of paying anaesthetist fees when the patient had no chance to discuss or agree to them prior to care; and provides recommendations for avoiding this scenario.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Phil-Wickenden-MM-Peach-700.png

Phil Wickenden: Complex IHT regime offers opportunity

Given that we live in such an advanced society, one would hope that certain things would be easier than they are. Think separating two flat pieces of Lego, taking price stickers off things or opening cling film without a fit of wrap rage. The Office of Tax Simplification is doing its bit to help make […]

Intrinsic partners with Post Office

Intrinsic has added Post Office for Intermediaries to its panel alongside the lender’s announcement of the launch of two new mortgage propositions. The first, Post Office Family Link, gives would-be borrowers the option of raising a 10 per cent deposit against a close relative’s unencumbered property. The second, Post Office Retirement Link, allows retired customers […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com