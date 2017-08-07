Money Marketing

View more on these topics

RBS takes legal steps for next Scottish independence vote

Bank has added another layer to complex restructuring process driven by ringfencing rules

By
RBS-Building-Royal Bank Scotland Scottish 700x450

Royal Bank of Scotland has started to legally prepare for the prospect of another referendum on Scottish independence.

The Sunday Times reports the bank is moving its Scottish customers into a separate subsidiary, with the arm operating under a historic licence used by its private banking business Adam & Co.

The work is being carried out as part of RBS’s compliance with ring-fencing rules which require banks to split retail banking from their investment arms.

RBS is said to have opted for an additional layer of restructuring in the event of a Yes vote to Scottish independence in the future, in what is already a complex legal process to comply with ring-fencing requirements.

Scotland’s first minister initially called for a second referendum on independence to be held in either autumn next year or spring 2019. The new target date for another vote is 2021.

Recommended

RBS-Building-2012-700x450.jpg

Williams & Glyn cuts staff as RBS pulls sale

Profits at Royal Bank of Scotland arm Williams & Glyn have risen following a big drop in headcount, according to results published today.  RBS’ half-year results show operating profit at Williams & Glyn rose £37m to £234m. This was driven by a £39m cut in operating expenses “reflecting a substantial reduction in headcount”, according to […]

DWP-Department-Work-Pensions-700x450.jpg
36

DWP admits ‘misleading’ public on Scottish independence

The Department for Work & Pensions has admitted it misled a member of the public about the value of the state pension in the run-up to Scotland’s independence referendum. In 2013, the DWP sent out a letter to a constituent of former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond, saying: “If Scotland does become independent, this will […]

Scotland-Flag-Scottish-700x450.jpg
6

Zurich: Scottish independence could hit advisers harder than Brexit

If Scotland takes to the polls for another independence referendum, a leave vote could have graver ramifications for advisers than Brexit, according to Zurich. A draft bill for a second Scottish independence referendum was published last month, after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged to hold a vote in the event of a “hard” Brexit. Scotland voted to […]

Most Read

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA reviews IFA compliance with anti-money laundering rules

The FCA has written to at least five advice firms to review their compliance with anti-money laundering rules, Money Marketing has learned. One advice firm recently had a half day visit from the FCA, Money Marketing understands, as the regulator asks firms to talk through their processes to make sure they are compliant with the […]

Portfolio-Fixed-Income-Bonds-Currency-UK-700x450.jpg

BlackRock defends bond ETFs as firm captures half of inflows

BlackRock has fought back against criticism of bond ETFs as new data reveals it captured almost half of inflows in the second quarter. The asset manager’s passive business, iShares, saw $21bn inflows into bond ETFs in Q2 out of $43.3bn inflows in the products globally. Global emerging market bond ETFs led demand with $7.5bn of net […]

Latest careers

2 x Business Solutions Consultants

1 x North (Covering North East, North West, Scotland) and 1 x South (Covering London up to South Wales) - OTE £65,000 + comprehensive benefits package

IFA

Buckinghamshire – £35,000 + package OTE c£75,000

Senior Paraplanner

London (Central), London (Greater) (GB) - Competitive salary + benefits and bonus

Comments

    Leave a comment