RBS still under FCA review over unsuitable advice

By

Royal Bank of Scotland is still under FCA review over historic pensions and investment advice, it has revealed in financial results this morning.

Predecessor regulator the FSA investigated a number of banks and building societies over the investment advice they offered to retail clients, producing a report on failings in 2013.

RBS, along with other banks, was ordered to review some of its past business and liaise with customers that got advice on particular products over a ten-month period the previous year, with redress being paid to a number of those.

However, the bank has revealed its troubles with the regulator are not yet over.

The FCA, which took over from the FSA in 2013, agreed with RBS to conduct “a wider review/remediation exercise relating to certain investment, insurance and pension sales” dating as far back as 2011, half-year results for the bank published today note.

The bank says that while that work was meant to finish in the first quarter of this year, the deadline has now been extended as it likely to run through to the third quarter as more products are being included in the review.

Another phase of work around sales in 2010 started four months ago, with a plan to complete this part by the end of 2018.

Bank advice gets personal

RBS says that, in total, it had budgeted £204m to date in relation to investment advice issues. Just over half, £116m, had been spent up to the end of June this year.

The bank says it has already paid redress over sales of a particular structured product after FCA intervention, where the regulator raised concerns about the inappropriateness of the target market and disclose failings to customers.

Nic Cicutti: The flaw in VouchedFor

It was interesting to see its chief executive criticise the regulator when there is still such room for improvement at his own company How do you find a good adviser? I found myself asking this last week, after reading an article in Money Marketing about VouchedFor chief executive Adam Price, who criticised a proposed FCA […]

FCA proposes new rules for P2P lenders

The Financial Conduct Authority has opened a consultation on new rules for loan-based crowdfunding platforms as a first step to fix “increasingly complex” business models. The regulator today issued an update on its review of the loan-based and investment-based crowdfunding market. The updates are the first since a sector review in December 2016 and ask for responses […]

Delivering advice and guidance in the workplace

Three advisers share their ideas and experiences of helping employees with their financial decisions The workplace is instrumental in engaging people to save for retirement. How are advisers helping employers provide advice or guidance to their employees? Telephone guidance Financial education provider and advice firm Wealth at Work recently launched a telephone guidance service to […]

Phil Wickenden: HMRC seeks more power

HM Revenue & Customs is concerned its power is no longer fit for purpose given the extent to which financial information is now held electronically. HMRC already uses information gathered from banks, peer-to-peer lenders and other financial institutions, then checks it against individuals’ tax returns. Its Connect system draws on information from myriad government and […]

dublin

Baillie Gifford to set up post-Brexit Dublin base

Baillie Gifford has chosen Dublin as the location for a European subsidiary post-Brexit. The business says it has been exploring various options to allow it to keep serving its European clients once the UK leaves the European Union. The move follows other investment and financial services firms announcing they will set up operations outside the […]

Risk-reward-attitude-profit

Collapsed DFM to compensate for failing to act in client's interest

The Financial Ombudsman Service has ruled a collapsed discretionary fund manager must compensate a client for failing to properly assess a client’s interests. Mr R’s complaint is about £45,000 of his self-invested personal pension, which was placed in Leicester-based Horizon Stockbroking. He is represented by Martin Aitken Financial Services who advised him about transferring his […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Charles Campbell 3rd August 2018 at 9:18 am

    Time to give RBS a break and move on to the small US brokerage outfits prospecting for clients in the U.K. and not registered with FCA.

  2. Julian Stevens 3rd August 2018 at 9:26 am

    Has the FCA finally yielded to the TSC’s demand for a full and un-redacted copy of its report into the near collapse of RBS?

