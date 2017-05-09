RBS cuts back-office jobs in offshore move

Bank will create additional technology roles in India

RBS will cut 92 roles from its back office and create 38 new roles in India; a move that has been criticised by union Unite.

Overall, 180 permanent jobs are at risk but it is expected 88 people will be able to reapply for roles within the business so it has estimated a net loss of 92 roles.

154 contract roles will also be lost.

A spokesman says: “As RBS moves towards becoming a simpler, smaller UK-focused bank, we’re continuing to restructure our back-office support and reducing its size so it’s a better fit for our business.”

The spokesman adds: “Unfortunately, these changes will result in the net reduction of 92 roles. We understand this will be difficult news for staff and we will be offering support to those affected, including redeploying people in to other roles where we can.”

The affected jobs are mainly in the back-office technology part of the business, according to union Unite.

RBS has also confirmed it will create 38 new technology-related roles in India.

Unite says it has sought a guarantee from RBS of no compulsory job losses as a result of today’s announcement.

Unite national officer Rob MacGregor says: “Unite cannot understand how RBS, which continues to be taxpayer-backed, can justify hundreds more staff cuts and continue transferring important work out of the country.”

He says: “It is wholly inappropriate and unjustified for these technology roles to be sent offshore. Unite has called on RBS to halt the offshoring announcements and impose a moratorium on the offshoring of jobs. The loss of these jobs to India does nothing to support the wellbeing and livelihood of UK workers and their families, this is not in the taxpayer interest.”