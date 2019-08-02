RBS completes unsuitable advice redress as profits surge

The Royal Bank of Scotland is continuing its road to recovery, announcing a £1.7bn pay out to shareholders and confirming investigations into its investment advice services are complete.

Half year results this morning show pre-tax profits at the bank climbed 48 per cent to £2.7bn in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2018.

RBS also announced a special dividend of 12p per share for shareholders alongside the ordinary interim payment of 2p per share.

While revenue was down 1.7 per cent on H1 2018, the bank confirms the current results are the highest half year bottom-line profits in more than a decade.

Costs for the bank were down £173m with a target of £300m set for the end of H2.

H1 results in February showed RBS had set aside £206m for two separate investigations into its provision of investment advice pre- and post-RDR. In today’s results however, the bank confirms provisions in relation to the investigations totalled less than £10m.

RBS is expecting to finalise cases for a “small cohort” of customers still awaiting redress on advice on lump sum products they received during late 2012 in September.

This will conclude the FCA’s investigation into advice at the bank, it confirms.

Despite positive results, RBS says Brexit uncertainty continues to negatively affect all group operations.

The Edinburgh-headquartered bank says it is also subject to “increasingly sophisticated and frequent cyber attacks,” noting technology failure or disruption would be damaging to operations.

Outgoing chief executive Ross McEwan says: “Given the uncertain and competitive environment, we are focused on the areas we can control; costs are down, capital and liquidity are strong, and we continue to grow lending to the real economy.”

McEwan is set to depart the bank later this year after turning around results following a decade of negative performance for RBS after the Global Financial Crisis.

He will relocate to Australia to head the embattled National Australia Bank which recently cut its dividend to its lowest in nine years.

NAB also recently set aside $1.1bn (£620m) for customer remediation including for poor financial advice following findings uncovered in Australia’s Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry.