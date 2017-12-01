Money Marketing

View more on these topics

RBS to close 259 branches

By

RBS-Building-2012-700x450.jpgRoyal Bank of Scotland is shutting 259 branches, one in four of its physical offices, and making 680 people redundant.

The firm says more customers bank online, reducing remand for face-to-face services.

RBS is closing 62 branches and NatWest 197. The banking group will have 744 branches left after the changes take place in late May and early June next year.

An RBS spokesperson has been approached for comment.

Unite the union slated the news.

Unite national officer Rob MacGregor says: “The Royal Bank of Scotland has decided to decimate its bank branch network. Now serious questions need to be asked about whether these closures mark the end of branch network banking.

“The closure of another 259 branches is savage and represents a betrayal of loyal staff and customers who have supported the bank for decades. Why is the Government signing off this alarming branch closure program?”

Recommended

Property-Building-Growth-House-Housing-700x450.jpg
9

Fidelity to relocate 650 staff as office closes

Fidelity International is to downsize its presence in the UK further as it plans to close its Kent office and relocate 650 staff by 2020. The asset manager, which currently operates in London, Surrey and Kent, says by 2020 it will move “the majority” of the 650 employees from Tonbridge, Kent to its Kingswood office […]

Stockmarket-Performance-Business-700x450.jpg

Old Mutual’s Quilter launches Aim portfolio

Quilter Cheviot is joining with OMGI to launch a discretionary tax-advantageous Aim portfolio. The Quilter Cheviot Aim strategy service will be overseen by chief investment strategist Alan McIntosh alongside OMGI head of UK mid and small cap equities Dan Nickols. Quilter Cheviot and OMGI are both owned by Old Mutual, but the latter is currently in the […]

20

Neil Liversidge: Mistrust shows how public are coached against IFAs

In future, I shall delete all emails announcing surveys alleging advisers are not trusted by the public. They are deceptive and demoralising drivel. Who answers surveys anyway? When approached by survey-takers in the street I employ the kind of high-speed body-swerve of which most professional footballers would be proud. Those conducting telephone surveys are told […]

Fidelity defends 2% outperformance ceiling on new fees model

Fidelity International has defended its 2 per cent ceiling for outperformance in its new performance fee charging model, arguing it does not encourage index hugging and instead represents a material deviation from the benchmark. Fidelity yesterday revealed the details of its variable management fee model, a typeof fulcrum fee, which it first revealed it was adopting […]

Dividend slump? Not if you look globally

By George Boyd-Bowman, Manager of the Neptune Global Income Fund Recent research has indicated that global dividend growth will slump by as much as 50 per cent in 2016. As collapsing commodities hit high-profile dividend payers, George Boyd-Bowman explains why the US and Japan are his top picks for income growth in 2016. Click here […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Steve-Webb-listens-in-2014-700.jpg
3

Steve Webb: The answer to the pension tax relief problem

Every year there is pre-Budget speculation as to what might happen to pension tax relief. Given the repeated cuts to lifetime and annual allowances in recent years, it always seems a bit of a banker that further change is in the pipeline. This year we had a brief respite (and indeed some ideas for expanding […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment