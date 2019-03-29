Money Marketing
RBS chief’s £350k a year pension faces shareholder rebellion

By

RBS-Building-2012-700x450.jpgShareholders are preparing to rebel against pay policies at Royal Bank of Scotland ahead of its annual general meeting, as chief executive Ross McEwan is set to pocket some £350,000 in pension contributions.

The Guardian reports that the Investment Association and Sharesoc, an individual shareholder, have noted the packet is out of line with the rest of the workforce and raised their concerns.

McEwan’s £350,000 annual entitlement is 35 per cent of his base salary, three times higher than the 10 per cent offered to staff.

The entitlement is also out of line with other recently hired executives, including finance chief Katie Murray, who is also on a 10 per cent pension arrangement.

The IA report is one of the first to come out of the IA’s new Institutional Voter Information Service with an “amber top” warning, the Guardian says, noting that the 35 per cent exceeds both its own guidelines of keeping payments below 25 per cent, as well as potential gender discrepancies given the difference between Murray and McEwan’s remuneration.

RBS is going to be cosulting with shareholders over a new three year remuneration policy stretching to 2023, but told the newspaper it did not plan to change its chief executive’s pension payments in the mean time.

