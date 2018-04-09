Money Marketing
Rathbones in talks to buy fellow investment manager for £200m

Business-General-Handshake-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpgRathbone Brothers has confirmed it is in takeover talks with Scottish investment manager Speirs & Jeffrey in a potential deal worth £200m.

In a stock exchange announcement released this morning, the group says it “regularly assesses various acquisition opportunities in line with its stated strategy”.

However, it states that no binding offer has been made and that there is “no certainty” it will be made, nor that an agreement will be reached with the board and shareholders of Speirs & Jeffrey.

It follows a report by The Telegraph at the weekend that Rathbones and Permira were preparing bids for Speirs and Jeffrey in an estimated deal of around £200m.

If the move goes ahead this will be the second time the companies have gone up against each other in less than a year.

Last year, Rathbones became embroiled with Tilney, which is majority-owned by Permira, in a bid for Smith & Williamson.

However, the deal broke down when Smith & Williamson decided to list on the stock exchange.

According to reports, the sale of Speirs & Jeffrey could net its 10 partners up to £20m each.

Robo changes could take business off traditional mortgage brokers, FCA says

The FCA says it expects technology changes to cause lenders to rely less on traditional mortgage brokers in the future. The regulator makes the prediction in its ‘sector views’ document, published alongside its 2018/19 business plan today. The document says: “PSD2 and Open Banking are likely to accelerate the digital transformation of retail lending business […]

business property relief

Tony Wickenden: New tax year, new changes for your clients

A round-up of the key changes as we head into a new tax year This week I want to look at some of the areas clients will be asking about as we head into a new tax year. Income tax In the Budget last November, Chancellor Philip Hammond announced the personal allowance would rise by […]

