Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Rathbones completes £104m wealth manager acquisition

By

Rathbones has completed its acquisition of Scottish independent wealth manager Speirs & Jeffrey, which was announced in June.

The acquisition will see Speirs & Jeffrey rebrand and follows Rathbones’ £18m buyout of the Vision Independent network in 2015, which grew its financial planning arm with 78 new advisers.

Rathbones had been in talks to acquire Speirs & Jeffrey since before April and its staff will move to the wealth manager’s Glasgow offices.

Rathbones chief executive Philip Howell says: “Speirs & Jeffrey represents an ideal strategic, professional and geographic fit with Rathbones and we look forward to working together both to develop our business in Scotland and deliver compelling returns for our shareholders.”

Rathbones plans to continue growing its adviser numbers. The Speirs & Jeffrey deal brings 150 staff including 38 investment professionals to the combined business.

Speirs & Jeffrey chief executive Russell Crichton says: “We are all excited about our partnership with Rathbones and the opportunities this new chapter in our history will provide.”

Rathbones saw a 64 per cent jump in pre-tax profit for the first half of 2018, falling just short of its £40bn funds under management target.

Recommended

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Dennis Hall
58

Dennis Hall: Why we are reducing portfolios to just one fund

If you agree with the premise that funds with high charges generally underperform those with low charges, then you must also agree a portfolio that accrues high costs will generally underperform one with lower costs. And if you accept this, the obvious conclusion is to hack away anything that increases that cost. Switching from higher-priced […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Lifetime Isa sales fall short of predictions

The number of Lifetime Isa sales in the product’s first year have fallen around 34,000 short of government expectations. Savers have also placed around £400 less into the vehicle than predicted, according to statistics from HM Revenue and Customs this morning. There have been 166,000 accounts taken out in the first twelve months of the […]

Compliance tip: What to consider before selling your firm

Selling an advice firm is a big decision and can often be a complex and drawn-out process. But reviewing the following areas prior to any acquisition discussions can help smooth the ride and lead to greater success. Culture: Not only is having an appropriately client-centric culture a regulatory requirement, it will also be of interest […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com