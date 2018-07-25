Rathbones on track to meet £40bn asset target

Wealth manager Rathbones has fallen just short of its £40bn funds under management target, as it reports a 64 per cent jump in pre-tax profit for the first half of the year.

Funds under management rose 2 per cent in the first half of the calendar year to £39.9bn, falling £100m short of its target £40bn assets under management by the end of 2018.

Rathbones posted pre-tax profits of £44m, up from £27m in the first half of last year while underlying profit before tax increased by 11.5 per cent to £48m.

The jump in profits comes five weeks after the £104bn buy-out of Scottish rival Speirs & Jeffrey.

Rathbones’ financial planning arm Vision Independent Financial Planning also saw positive revenue growth with a 5 per cent increase to £2.1m in the first half of the year.

Funds under advice on its discretionary investment management panel now total £1.5bn.

The firm has gained 40 advisers from 81 when it was fully acquired at the end of 2015.

Rathbones chief executive Philip Howell says: “The first half of 2018 has been a busy one for Rathbones as we progressed a full project agenda and announced the acquisition of Speirs & Jeffrey whilst maintaining our focus on day-to-day operations.

“We remain confident in the outlook for the business.”