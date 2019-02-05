Quilter director Porteous exits business

Quilter retail customer solutions director John Porteous has left the company just over a year from when he took on the role.

Porteous (pictured) joined Quilter in September 2017, after two and a half years at national advice firm Towry.

Towry was acquired by Tilney in April 2016 and Porteous was subsequently appointed head of client proposition.

When Porteous joined Quilter it was to set up a retail customer solutions team to work across different areas of the business to bring about improved service and customer outcomes, in particular where clients and advisers use multiple parts of Quilter’s vertically integrated proposition.

He left Quilter in November 2018, a spokesman confirms. The spokesman also says the retail customer solutions team now reports to Quilter chief marketing officer Michelle Andrews.

He adds: “John joined in 2017 to focus on customer experience and services across Quilter’s end-to-end wealth management solutions. Having laid solid foundations and established the retail customer solutions function, John has now left to seek new challenges.

“We would like to thank John for his contribution and he leaves with our best wishes.”

Prior to his time at Towry Porteous was partner, head of wealth management at Baker Tilly Financial Management where he was responsible for private client financial planning and investment management services. The advice business with its 4,500 private clients and £1.5 billion of client assets was acquired by Towry in 2014.