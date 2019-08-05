Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Quilter replatforming bill rises again

By

Platform costsNational investment and advice business Quilter will spend another £25m on finishing its delayed replatforming project, financial results released this morning show.

While the business formerly known as Old Mutual Wealth says it is making “good progress”, with final software testing in progress and validation of migration data nearing completion, initial migration is still not expected until early 2020 with all business only due to move across next summer.

The firm admits a three month delay is in the works. However, when it switched the technology provider on the upgrade from IFDS to FNZ in 2017, it anticipated the FNZ-backed platform to be operational for new business by late 2018 or early 2019 with migration to follow after that.

The replatforming project dates back at least three years now. As at May 2017, Old Mutual Wealth had spent £330m on the upgrade, with between £120m and £160m in additional budget earmarked when IFDS was switched to FNZ that month.

The results this morning confirm the £25m in extra spending comes on top of the £160m already spent, with additional call centre capacity and technical support to ensure a “focus on delivering the new platform and the associated migration safely and securely”.

The first six months of the year have seen lower flows onto the platform from both restricted advisers and IFAs “due to market uncertainty”, the firm says.

Chief executive Paul Feeney says: “While we have encountered some short-term delays, we are focussed on ensuring the programme is implemented to our desired quality and still expect to complete the programme by this time next year.”

The firm’s results add: “The lessons learned from our soft-launch phase have been valuable and we are delighted with the improved functionality that the new platform delivers. In addition, our plans to ensure our customers and advisers are prepared for the migration are progressing well.

All of Money Marketing’s leading platform news, analysis and insight in one place

“As we enter the final phase of this programme we look forward to the significant benefits that the new platform will bring to customers, our advisers and our business. We remain completely confident that this programme will deliver enhanced functionality, superior performance and will contribute considerably to our market competitiveness.”

Quilter’s near term agenda outlined in the half-year results lists the successful platform implementation as the firm’s top priority.

One source familiar with the replatforming tells Money Marketing: “The timescales were always ridiculous. They effectively said they were going to deliver it in a third less time as Aviva, and look how that turned out.”

Quilter has also announced the sale of Quilter Life Assurance to ReAssure this morning for £425m, noting that the ability it has to manage the closed life book cost efficiently is reduced as the new platform nears completion.

Recommended

Ros Altmann
1

Ros Altmann: Let’s make pensions digital

Amid a political crisis, focus on financial matters has taken a back seat. However, the need for pension reforms remains vital to help achieve good outcomes for the millions of people who, through auto-enrolment, have started paying in to a pension. Imagine a world where, at the click of a button, you can summon up […]

FSCS looks for £1m clawback in settlement with Sipp provider

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme may be able to retrieve some of the money it paid out after an investment in a Caribbean resort failed. The lifeboat fund has struck a provisional settlement with the new owner of a Sipp provider involved in the scheme, Law360 reports. London’s High Court has put six separate lawsuits […]
2

Keith Richards: FCA should gather data from PI insurers directly

Personal Finance Society chief executive Keith Richards has called on the FCA to be more proactive in its upcoming professional indemnity insurance data collection by approaching insurers directly. The FCA outlined its plans to change the data it collects on intermediaries’ PI insurance cover in a consultation paper published earlier this week. This will affect […]

A pivotal October

The old adage “Sell in May and go Away” has some validity. In our latest Investment Clock strategy report, ‘A pivotal October’, Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management, reflects that seasonality usually turns positive from October but October itself can be the most volatile month. The Global Multi Asset Portfolios […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA asks James Hay parent to set aside £15m in tax dispute

The FCA has asked James Hay parent IFG Group for additional capital of £15m to address its ongoing tax dispute with HM Revenue and Customs. Following a a supervisory review and evaluation process of capital adequacy at IFG, the regulator has required the group to increase its regulatory capital. It includes a requirement that IFG […]

SJP sales incentives come under further fire

Sales incentives to St. James’s Place advisers have been put under the spotlight again. Internal documents provided to the Sunday Times including the firm’s  Field Management Handbook detail target sales levels for bonuses and overseas conference qualification every year. These trips have previously included the likes of Venice and Monte Carlo, and the handbook seen […]
6

FSCS step closer to accepting LC&F compensation claims

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme is a step closer to accepting compensation claims from London Capital and Finance investors. Surge, the marketing firm used by the collapsed mini-bond provider, has agreed to share information with the lifeboat fund. The FSCS says “it will be some time until [it] is ready to make any further announcements […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com