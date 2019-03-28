Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Quilter qualifies 200th student in financial adviser school

By

Class-Children-Education-School-Teaching-700.jpgTwo hundred people have now achieved either a diploma in financial planning or certificate in mortgage advice through Quilter’s Financial Adviser School.

The firm, formerly run under the Old Mutual brand, says that of the 300 students that have joined the school since it acquired it in 2016, 200 have now qualified as a financial or mortgage adviser through it.

A level six course for chartered status was added last autumn. In October, Intrinsic – the advice network also owned by Quilter – said it would also fund a new programme at the school to become a restricted financial planner within the Intrinsic network and remain for two years once they’ve qualified.

A third of candidates across the school have been female with the average age being 29 across all candidates.

Head of the Quilter Financial Adviser School Darren Smith says: “Gaining a certificate in mortgage or financial advice can be the first step on the road to a lifelong vocation or an opportunity for someone to start afresh in a new profession. It’s therefore really pleasing to reach the milestone of 200 graduates and to know that we are able to support firms in their growth or succession plans.”  

Recommended
2

How to become a financial adviser: diplomas, degrees and workplaces

Information on how to become a financial adviser is sparse. Money Marketing speaks to advisers about what the requirements really are and how best to meet them. Speaking to financial advisers and planners today, each will have a unique and varied story about how they entered the profession. There are more than a handful of pathways […]

Five minutes with…Barnett Waddingham Sipp specialist James Jones-Tinsley

With Sipps sales continuing their upward trajectory, Money Marketing talks to Barnett Waddingham self-invested pensions technical specialist James Jones-Tinsley about making pensions tax simple and the role of advice ahead of the Money Marketing Interactive conference. What do you think is behind the increasing complexity of pensions taxation? Continuous tinkering of the pension rules by […]
4

FCA letter on DB transfers causes confusion among providers

A letter the watchdog sent to product providers last week about their defined benefit transfer procedures has inspired a number of conflicting interpretations, Money Marketing can reveal. In a Dear CEO Letter sent to the heads of major providers, the FCA lays out how providers should treat customers fairly in the context of DB to defined contribution […]

The unconventional becomes the norm

Caspar Rock, Chief Investment Officer, and Richard Jeffrey, Chief Economist, review the state of the economic landscape. It started with an unconventional recession, one that emanated from a near collapse in the financial system but which, in some larger economies, resulted in a comparatively modest increase in unemployment. Then we had unconventional monetary policy, encompassing […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Handshake-Finance-Deal-700.jpg

Mattioli Woods acquires SSAS adviser

Mattioli Woods has acquired Belfast-based SSAS Solutions. The deal will cost Mattioli up to £4m. SSAS Solutions currently acts as practitioner to 350 schemes with approximately £380m of assets under administration, providing technical advice to owner-managed businesses, and employs 12 staff. For the year ended 31 March 2018, SSAS Solutions pre-tax profit came in at […]

Pension-Pensioner-Elderly-Older-People-700x450.jpg

Pension confidence low for over 60s despite financial security

A new study by Just Group shows seven in 10 over-60s feel financially well prepared for retirement but also lack confidence about the size of their pensions. Research carried out by Opinium Research on behalf of Just in January 2019 among 4,000 UK adults reveals concerns about meeting future care costs and ability to leave […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com