Quilter qualifies 200th student in financial adviser school

Two hundred people have now achieved either a diploma in financial planning or certificate in mortgage advice through Quilter’s Financial Adviser School.

The firm, formerly run under the Old Mutual brand, says that of the 300 students that have joined the school since it acquired it in 2016, 200 have now qualified as a financial or mortgage adviser through it.

A level six course for chartered status was added last autumn. In October, Intrinsic – the advice network also owned by Quilter – said it would also fund a new programme at the school to become a restricted financial planner within the Intrinsic network and remain for two years once they’ve qualified.

A third of candidates across the school have been female with the average age being 29 across all candidates.

Head of the Quilter Financial Adviser School Darren Smith says: “Gaining a certificate in mortgage or financial advice can be the first step on the road to a lifelong vocation or an opportunity for someone to start afresh in a new profession. It’s therefore really pleasing to reach the milestone of 200 graduates and to know that we are able to support firms in their growth or succession plans.”