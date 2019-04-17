Money Marketing
Quilter pension transfer business drops by two thirds

Paul Feeney

Quilter’s defined benefit to defined contribution sales dropped by two thirds in the first quarter of 2019.

Pension transfers sales brought the wealth manager £0.2bn, compared to £0.6bn in the same period last year.

In a stock exchange announcement from this morning, the company said this drop reflects Quilter’s attitude towards this “source of new business”, which “remains cautious.”

Recently the FCA cautioned providers about the DB to DC transfers where it gave recommendations on how to treat the customer fairly.

Quilter’s quarterly results also showed the net inflows  also dropped by two thirds year-on-year, as the wealth manager added £500m net client flows, compared to £1.6bn in the first quarter last year.

Wealth managers’ total assets under management and administration crept up to £114.9bn – or a 5.1 per cent increase from the end of the last year.

Most flows were brought in by Quilter affiliated advisers – The Quilter Financial Planning & Private Client Advisers generated  £0.6bn “integrated” flows. Quilter said this underlines “value of Quilter’s integrated advice-led model and customer proposition.”

Quilter chief executive Paul Feeney says: “As indicated at our full year results, net client cash flows have continued to be affected by the challenging markets.

“However, we continue to be encouraged by the resilience of integrated flows which have remained robust during this period, and the high level of customer asset retention across our businesses which was broadly stable on 2018 at 89 per cent.

“While near-term headwinds remain, this demonstrates that our clients and their advisers value Quilter’s integrated advice-led model, and continues to be supportive of our operating margin and revenue outlook.

Earlier this month, Quilter made a bit to acquire national advice network, Lighthouse. Details of the offer were sent to the shareholders earlier this week.

Feeney says: “We look forward to their advisers joining the Quilter family, and helping to secure our position as the best place to go for trusted financial advice in the UK.”

