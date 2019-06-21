Quilter makes triple advice firm acquisition

Quilter Private Client Advisers has acquired another three financial advice firms.

The trio are all located around the London and south-east area, bolstering the national advice firm’s presence in the capital.

Combined, they will add £211m in assets under advice to Quilter.

Clients of Windsor-based Petrus Financial Services will all move to be serviced by Quilter advisers in London after a transition period, where Petrus’ three current financial advisers will retire.

Petrus operations director Georgina Warwick will join Quilter.

Clients of Surrey-based ROC Consultants will also now be serviced by the Quilter Private Client Adviser London office with owner and adviser Trevor Allum set to retire following the transfer of clients.

Both the London and Chester Quilter Private Client Adviser offices will service clients of Southend-based M.J.S Wilson.

Quilter Private Client Advisers is one of the two advice businesses owned by parent Quilter, formerly known as Old Mutual Wealth – the other being the Intrinsic network.

Quilter Private Client Advisers strategy and acquisitions director Dominic Rose says: “Our model is working and I am pleased that we are continuing to help business owners realise the value for their years of hard work. Crucially, our clients are happy and therefore we will continue with our strategy of acquiring select high quality advice businesses.”