Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Quilter makes triple advice firm acquisition

By

Quilter Private Client Advisers has acquired another three financial advice firms.

The trio are all located around the London and south-east area, bolstering the national advice firm’s presence in the capital.

Combined, they will add £211m in assets under advice to Quilter.

Clients of Windsor-based Petrus Financial Services will all move to be serviced by Quilter advisers in London after a transition period, where Petrus’ three current financial advisers will retire.

Petrus operations director Georgina Warwick will join Quilter.

Clients of Surrey-based ROC Consultants will also now be serviced by the Quilter Private Client Adviser London office with owner and adviser Trevor Allum set to retire following the transfer of clients.

Both the London and Chester Quilter Private Client Adviser offices will service clients of Southend-based M.J.S Wilson.

Quilter Private Client Advisers is one of the two advice businesses owned by parent Quilter, formerly known as Old Mutual Wealth – the other being the Intrinsic network.

Quilter Private Client Advisers strategy and acquisitions director Dominic Rose says: “Our model is working and I am pleased that we are continuing to help business owners realise the value for their years of hard work. Crucially, our clients are happy and therefore we will continue with our strategy of acquiring select high quality advice businesses.”

Recommended

Behind the numbers: Measuring the uncertainties of Brexit

The need to look beyond traditional sentiment indicators has changed Over the past few years, a wave of populism and protectionism has swept across many developed markets. Events such as the Brexit vote and the US presidential election in 2016 have had large and long-lasting effects: the US-China trade war, UK parliamentary upheaval around Theresa […]

Pay rise-2015
1

MPs ditch plans to give staff a say on executive pay

The government has rejected proposals to ensure staff get a say on executive pay. The Times reports that the idea was rejected by government because not all companies would find the move appropriate. MPs on the business select committee put forward a recommendation for remuneration committees to feature at least on e employee representative alongside […]
4

FSCS opens claims against Sipp administrator GPC

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme says it is accepting claims against GPC Sipp that was placed into administration on 11 June 2019. Smith & Williamson’s Adam Stephens and Henry Shinners have been appointed joint administrators of GPC Sipp. GPC Sipp specialises in the provision of technical and administration services to Guardian Pension Trustees Limited, which […]

Something chronic

Amanda Docherty, Senior Marketing Consultant, Royal London  I’ve just returned from a mini-break in Tenerife. Twenty girls on a hen weekend, so you can imagine there was a fair bit of eating, drinking and dancing. Although we did squeeze in a water park, boat trip and paddle boarding. It’s all about the balance!  There were a […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA fines Bank of Scotland £45m for failing to report fraud suspicions

The FCA has fined Bank of Scotland £45m for failuring to disclose information about its suspicions that fraud may have occurred at its Reading-based Impaired Assets team. An update published today explains the context of the fine which dates back to the beginning of the financial crisis in 2007. Bank of Scotland identified suspicious conduct […]

Openwork names replacement for Woodford

Openwork’s in-house asset manager Omnis has named Jupiter Asset Management as the new manager of its £317m Omnis Income & Growth Fund. The decision comes after it had removed Woodford Investment Management from the mandate at the beginning of month. The advice network said that Jupiter, which already manages Omnis’s Emerging Markets and European Equity […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com