Quilter lures back director after 11 months at SEI

SEI head of sales Andrew Vickers has left his role to return to Old Mutual Wealth, now called Quilter, after 11 months with the wealth manager.

Vickers joins Quilter’s platform distribution team as senior manager of business development and will report to UK distribution managing director Scott Goodsir.

Vickers joined SEI in August last year to manage its sales team after ten years with Old Mutual Wealth in various positions, including as head of business consolidation and as operations executive.

Vickers had previously worked for the Old Mutual-acquired Skandia UK.

According to Vickers’ LinkedIn, he will work on Quilter’s replatforming project, which will see assets moving across to new technology provider FNZ.

Quilter reported a 16 per cent increase in adjusted profit before tax in its recent half-year update, having listed as a standalone business from Old Mutual Plc on the London Stock Exchange in June.

Quilter planning arm Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers also recently added £100m in assets under advice to the firm with its acquisition of Carlisle-based accountancy business, Saint & Co.

OM PCA will be rebranding as Quilter Private Advisers.