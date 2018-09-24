Money Marketing
Quilter to offer Level 6 qualification through adviser school

By

Financial education cover.jpgQuilter Financial Adviser School will now offer the Level 6 Advanced Diploma of Financial Planning as part of new offerings announced as it rebrands.

Formerly called the Financial Adviser School, QFAS will offer the Level 6 qualification to the whole of market.

The first cohort for the Level 6 programme began last week and includes advisers from firms that have previously taken QFAS Level 4 graduates.

QFAS head Darren Smith says: “We are very excited to…give our Diploma graduates the opportunity to become chartered members of the London Institute of Banking and Finance.”

Quilter listing boosts profit at Old Mutual

The QFAS re-brand is part of Quilter’s managed separation strategy from former parent Old Mutual Plc.

This recently saw national advice business Old Mutual Private Client Advisers become Quilter Private Client Advisers.

