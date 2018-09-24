Quilter to offer Level 6 qualification through adviser school

Quilter Financial Adviser School will now offer the Level 6 Advanced Diploma of Financial Planning as part of new offerings announced as it rebrands.

Formerly called the Financial Adviser School, QFAS will offer the Level 6 qualification to the whole of market.

The first cohort for the Level 6 programme began last week and includes advisers from firms that have previously taken QFAS Level 4 graduates.

QFAS head Darren Smith says: “We are very excited to…give our Diploma graduates the opportunity to become chartered members of the London Institute of Banking and Finance.”

The QFAS re-brand is part of Quilter’s managed separation strategy from former parent Old Mutual Plc.

This recently saw national advice business Old Mutual Private Client Advisers become Quilter Private Client Advisers.