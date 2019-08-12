Money Marketing
Quilter launches fast track training to boost advisers

National investment and advice giant Quilter will now train prospective financial advisers in just three months.

A new fast track programme is aimed at people wanting to study full time and cuts down Quilter Financial Adviser School’s current 47-week course by more than half.

Spot the difference: Comparing the sector’s major training grounds

The programme is open to any prospective advisers, with all costs covered by Quilter if the graduate remains within Quilter Financial Planning – formerly Intrinsic – as a restricted planner for at least two years.

Quilter Financial Planning director of recruitment and acquisition, Scott Stevens says the new QFAS offering comes on the back of student feedback.

Career changes have been particularly vocal about their desire for shorter intensive training courses, he adds.

Quilter replatforming bill rises again

A total 148 advisers have graduated from QFAS since 2016.

Stevens says: “Quilter is committed to making advice more accessible and at the moment we are facing a dramatic and growing advice gap.”

Quilter currently has the nation’s second largest adviser headcount after St James’ Place following its February buy-out of planning business Charles Derby and its £42.6m June purchase of national firm Lighthouse.

The Lighthouse deal placed a further 400 advisers under the Quilter umbrella.

