Intrinsic launches new adviser training scheme

Studying-Student-Education-University-Uniball-Pen-700.jpgAdvice network Intrinsic is funding a 58-week training programme through the Quilter Financial Adviser School to get more get more advisers to join its ranks.

The course includes specific Intrinsic training throughout the core QFAS programme and means advisers will be trained on Intrinsic systems and processes.

It is open to any student who will become a restricted financial planner within the Intrinsic network and remains for two years once they have qualified.

To help more people get a quick start within the industry QFAS will also offer five-day administration training for new entrants so they can work as administrative support before becoming a fully-fledged financial adviser.

This will also be funded by Intrinsic for firms within its network.

Both Intrinsic and the Quilter Financial Adviser School are owned by parent company Quilter, formerly Old Mutual Wealth, which split from overall parent Old Mutual plc earlier this year.

QFAS head Darren Smith says the financial services sector needs to work together to bring as many new people, from various backgrounds, into the industry as possible.

He adds Intrinsic is offering a free course so firms do not have to worry about their finances when thinking about bringing in new financial advisers.

In September QFAS announced it will offer the Level 6 Advanced Diploma of Financial Planning.

 

