Quilter Investors launches multi-asset income range with Janus manager hire

Helen Bradshaw

Quilter Investors has hired Janus Henderson fund manager Helen Bradshaw to spearhead the launch of a new multi-asset income range.

The range will be launched later this year by Quilter Investors – the asset management arm of Quilter, formally known as Old Mutual Wealth – with an initial two risk-targeted multi-asset portfolios expected in the summer.

The portfolios will be offered across the financial advice market and will not be restricted to Quilter’s platform.

Quilter says the portfolios will “employ a diverse investment toolkit, including investments in external fund managers, derivatives, direct investment in equities and fixed income, alternatives and investment trusts”.

However details of the portfolios’ specifications like aims and objectives, IA sector classifications, name and branding will only be announced later in the year.

Bradshaw says: “In an environment where global central banks are tightening money supply and raising rates, the search for income is set to shift materially and I’m excited about the opportunity to deploy a diverse and sophisticated investment toolkit at Quilter Investors.”

Quilter Investors chief commercial officer Dean Bowden says: “Thanks to our position as part of the Quilter, we believe we are in a fantastic position to design and build an attractive income solution tailored around the needs of advised clients.”