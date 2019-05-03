Money Marketing
Quilter hints further multi-asset proposition expansion

By

Quilter Investors plans to expand its multi-asset investment offering. The wealth manager said it will add new portfolios to its existing Cirilium active and passive ranges. New portfolios will be actively managed with holding passive underlying exposure.

Portfolios will be managed by Paul Craig, who has run Cirilium since its inception in 2008. The range will be spread “across different risk levels”, but it was not detailed which ones.

The company did not provide details on the proposition, but said it anticipated the launch in Q2-Q3 2019. It is a second multi-asset solution in the making at Quilter. Earlier this year, Quilter appointed Helen Bradshaw as portfolio manager for Quilter Investors multi-asset income range, which is also being developed.

Quilter Investors chief commercial officer Dean Bowden says: “We have made huge progress since establishing Quilter Investors in 2018 as a new business with a complete rebrand and the appointment of a new Exco and leadership team. Today marks another huge milestone as we announce the forthcoming expansion of one of the most successful multi-asset investment solutions in the UK.

“Paul has an exceptional track record in delivering for customers and advisers over the long-term and we’re absolutely delighted to be able to have him lead this next phase in Cirilium’s development.

“This is the second major investment solution under development that we have announced this year and illustrates the rapid progress this company is making. I look forward to sharing further details on both the income range and the Cirilium extension in the coming weeks.”

