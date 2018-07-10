Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Old Mutual International under fire for allowing high-risk investments in offshore wrapper

By

Sea-Sand-Beach-Vacation-Holiday-700.jpgA claims manager is attempting to mount a class action against Old Mutual International for its role in allowing high-risk investments through an Isle of Man-based bond wrapper.

Old Mutual International is an offshore life company providing open architecture portfolio bond wrappers through which investors, including expatriates, can invest in thousands of different funds.

It is understood some of the funds held within the wrapper have lost significant value, with the claims manager targeting Old Mutual International as the facilitator through the wrapper.

The claims are understood not to involve any accusations of unsuitable recomendations from financial advisers within the Old Mutual group. An Old Mutual spokesman says that as the wrapper provider, it is not responsible for the suitability of recomendations.

Because Old Mutual International does not provide any services outside of the provision of insurance policies, it is not responsible for investment selection or performance, or the financial advice investors receive, the firm says.

It is also pursuing some of the providers behind funds sold through the wrapper to recoup its own losses, it is understood.

The spokesman adds: “We are aware of the allegations and have responded to those in detail. The allegations are baseless and without merit.”

Old Mutual International Isle of Man currently has 500 employees based near Douglas.

City AM also reports that Friends Provident International is in the firing line for a group of up to 300 investors who put money in unregulated collective investment schemes in jurisdictions including Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates through Isle of Man subsidiaries.

According to City AM, fund losses for investors allegedly amount to £200m, with class action set to commence within the next two months.

FPI did not provide comment to Money Marketing by deadline. In a comment provided to City AM, the insurer said it denies any allegations of wrongdoing.

FPI was formerly owned by Aviva and sold to International Financial Group for £240m last July.

Recommended

FCA working group recommends five voluntary cost disclosure templates

The group tasked with increasing investment cost transparency has released its recommendations, including suggesting five fee disclosure templates. The institutional disclosure working group, led by transparency champion Chris Sier, was created by the FCA last September following the package of remedies outlined in the FCA’s  final report into the asset management industry. The group published a […]
3

Diary of a young adviser: Part 1

The profession is starting to pay more attention to young financial advisers. But what is life really like on the ground for those who fall well below the average age of a planner? In the first part of our new series, Money Marketing speaks to young advisers about their personal experience of coming up through […]
4

Govt mulls flat-rate pension tax relief

The Treasury is considering whether to introduce a flat rate of pension tax relief to help fund the National Health Service. According to The Times, the Treasury has started to investigate the flat-rate proposal and says it could raise an additional £4bn in revenues. In June, the government promised to increase spending on the NHS […]

Wells Street Journal: Pensions Regulator lobs a rotten Nest egg

Much has been made of the Government’s taxpayer funded campaign encouraging voters to back remaining in the EU. The Leave side predictably went ballastic when details emerged of the 14-page booklet sent to every household in the UK at a cost of £9m. Leading Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage also presumably received the handy […]

Indian market rallies as Modi's popularity strengthens

Kunal Desai, manager of the Neptune India Fund, comments on the implications of the BJP’s historic election win in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh. Read the full article here Important Information – for investment professionals only. Not for retail clients.  Investment risks  The Neptune India Fund may have a high volatility rating and past […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
5

FCA pays out over register entry that was inaccurate for four years

The regulator has agreed to review its processes for updating the financial services register and will compensate an investor who was scammed after relying on incorrect information. A final report from the Complaints Commissioner says a complainant used the register to check the authorisation and defaults history of a credit union before buying bonds. The complainant […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Jonathan Willis 10th July 2018 at 1:13 pm

    How did the investors purchase these funds/investments then? Was it execution only? What’s the point of even trying to make a claim? Surely it’s a waste of money? The insurers should be allowed to send an invoice for wasting their time to the CMC’s!

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com