Quilter considers sale of life assurance arm in strategic review

Quilter is weighing up a possible sale of its heritage life assurance business as part of a strategic review.

In a stock exchange announcement this morning (4 July) Quilter confirmed it is considering the “possibility of a disposal” of Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance.

The company stressed that no decisions have been made and its board will determine the timescales of the review in “due course”.

The statement reads: “There can be no certainty that any transaction will be concluded, or if so, its timing or terms. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.”

On Monday (1 July) Quilter announced that Network Intrinsic had successfully rebranded to Quilter Financial Planning.

Old Mutual Wealth, Intrinsic’s former parent, was rebranded to Quilter in June 2018 after separating from Old Mutual Plc.