Quilter completes sale of single-strategy OMGI business

By
Richard Buxton

Quilter has completed the sale of Richard Buxton’s single-strategy business Old Mutual Global Investors to TA Associates for £583m.

The firm says in a stock exchange announcement the total consideration  comprises an upfront cash consideration of £576m and an additional £7m of deferred consideration which will be received by 2021.

Quilter listed as a standalone company on 25 June, separating from former parent Old Mutual, with a valuation of £2.7bn.

It continues work to separate its retained multi-asset business from the single-strategy business sold as part of the OMGI transaction and says this is likely to cost £20m.

Old Mutual sells OMGI in £600m deal

Buxton says the business will be renamed later in the year.

He says: “With the backing of TA Associates, I have every confidence that we will grow substantially from here.”

TA Associates managing director Christopher Parkin says: “[OMGI’s] single-strategy business is among the UK’s fastest growing retail and institutional asset managers, and we believe the firm has tremendous potential to capitalise on strategic opportunities, both in the UK, as well as internationally.”

Quilter lists with £2.7bn valuation

Quilter has listed on the London Stock Exchange valued at £2.76bn. The business, formerly Old Mutual Wealth, has separated from parent Old Mutual Plc with an offer price of 145 pence per share. Quilter chief executive Paul Feeney says: "We are delighted to be in a position to list as a standalone business and are […]
5

Steve Bee: Why we need an extra pension system

The problem with the pension system in this country is that our labyrinthine piles upon piles of bewilderingly complex rules and regulations are in place, by and large, to stop a tiny number of people from saving too much money. But the vast majority of the population save far too little for the future. This […]

What employers should expect over the next five years

A major feature of our articles is looking into the Jelf Employee Benefits crystal ball to predict changes and trends that may influence the short and medium term shape of UK employee benefits.  By flagging such changes early we aim to provide our followers with the tools to make sensible and informed decisions on their benefits offerings.

Treasury delays cold-call ban to autumn

The Treasury has confirmed further delay to the pensions cold-calling ban due to 'technicalities.' The end of June deadline has been missed as the Treasury confirms regulations around the ban will not be laid before parliament until autumn. A Treasury spokesman says: "Following debates in parliament, and having considered evidence from the industry, we will launch […]

