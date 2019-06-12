Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Quilter completes Lighthouse buy out

By

Quilter has today confirmed it’s £46.2m deal for subsidiary Intrinsic to buy national firm Lighthouse has been completed.

Lighthouse chief executive Malcolm Streatfield will report to Intrinsic chief executive Andy Thompson (pictured) effective immediately.

Around 400 advisers will join Quilter’s ranks from Lighthouse, taking the total number of advisers within the network to 3,900 –  just behind advice giant St James’s Place. 

Of the 75 per cent of Lighthouse shareholders voting, 92.38 per cent voted in favour of the deal last month.

Where will the Quilter-Lighthouse tie-up take its advisers?

Thompson says: “I’m delighted to welcome the clients, advisers and staff of Lighthouse to Quilter and Intrinsic. Since the announcement of our offer we’ve had an opportunity to work a little more closely with Lighthouse to better understand their culture, operations and model.

“We are excited to continue to grow that understanding and work together, taking the best of both businesses, to become a stronger combined business.”

 

Recommended
1

Karl Dines: How does your advice process stack up against peers?

New research explores how advisers are using their time and what can be learned from the most efficient While every adviser has certain processes and practices which are entirely their own, there are a number of things each has in common: a desire to find the best possible outcomes for clients, concerns about the impact […]

Quilter: Top-slicing debate gains clarity from tribunal

A recent tribunal case sheds some light on how top-slicing relief works, but the topic is still subject to debate There has been some recent confusion in the market over how the personal allowance, personal savings allowance and the starting rate of tax interact with bond gains and, in particular, top-slicing relief. This confusion came […]

Dynamic Planner launches Mifid II reporting tool

Dynamic Planner has fully launched its Elements tool today which focuses on helping advisers with Mifid II charge disclosures. The tool is part of a three-year, £5m programme of upgrades from the business. The first stage of the programme was launched in January after 18 months of development and is the front runner in the […]

Jelf flexible benefits

In Focus: How to choose a flexible benefits provider — seven top tips

Jelf Employee Benefits looks at some of the key considerations employers should think about when reviewing and choosing a flexible benefits provider. Choosing the right benefits for your employees is one thing but delivering a successful employee benefits strategy is about understanding the complete picture and delivering it in a personalised way so that it resonates with each and every individual in your business. 

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Handshake

Tenet snaps up North West network member of 24 years

National advice network Tenet Group has acquired a Preston-based advice firm, adding to its existing hub in the North West. Colin Galbraith Independent Financial Services joins Derbyshire Booth, purchased in April, and Elementum Ltd, acquired in October last year- both also based in Preston. Principal, Colin Galbraith, has been a Tenet network member since 1995. […]
1

Risk of no-deal accelerating, markets warned

Britain’s former ambassador to Brussels has warned that markets are still underplaying the chances of Britain leaving the EU with no deal come October. Speaking at the Times’ CEO Summit yesterday, Sir Ivan Rogers said that attempts to get another extension beyond the current October 31 deadline would likely be thwarted by European leaders, who […]
2

MPs quiz Hargreaves on Woodford links

Treasury select committee chair Nicky Morgan has written to Hargreaves Lansdown chief executive Chris Hill with a host of questions around its links to the Woodford Equity Income fund. The fund appeared on the platform’s Wealth 50 list before its suspension last week, and Hargreaves had been a bullish supporter of Woodford, even as other […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com