Quilter Cheviot poaches three more managers from Brooks Macdonald

Discretionary fund manager Quilter Cheviot has further boosted its headcount with a raft of new hires from rival investment manager Brooks Macdonald.

The appointments follow four others last month including London-based former Brooks Macdonald staffer, Richard Wayne-Wynne.

Former Brooks Macdonald investment manager Jennifer Innes will now join Quilter Cheviot’s Edinburgh office where she will focus on building relationships with financial advisers.

Monica Bungar of Brooks Macdonald has been hired as Quilter Cheviot’s first telephone account manager for its sales team, while former Brooks Macdonald head of investment management support Helen Brien will join Quilter Cheviot as head of middle office.

Quilter Cheviot chief executive Andrew McGlone says: “I am really pleased to welcome Helen, Jennifer and Monica; they have joined at an exciting time for the business and I wish them all the very best as they start their careers with Quilter Cheviot.

“As our investment management team continues to expand, it is important that we build on the infrastructure that supports them.”

The new hires take Quilter Cheviot’s total to 14 so far this year across seven of its 12 regional offices.

Hires for the DFM this year have come from a number of rival firms including Rathbones, Tilney, Charles Stanley, and GHC Capital.