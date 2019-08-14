Quilter Cheviot poaches MD from Brooks Macdonald

Nick Holmes

Quilter Cheviot has named former Brooks Macdonald executive Nick Holmes as its managing director.

This follows the appointments of two Brooks Macdonald fund executives to Quilter Cheviot in July.

Holmes has spent his entire career with Brooks Macdonald, having started as trainee investment manager 22 years ago.

Holmes led the investment management business at Brooks between 2008 and 2018.

He stepped down from his position as managing director with the discretionary fund manager last November.

Quilter Cheviot says Holmes hire is to “support the firm’s ongoing growth strategy” and “drive a number of new initiatives.”

Chief executive Andrew McGlone says: “I am delighted to welcome Nick to our business as we share a similar vision of the opportunities and challenges our industry faces.

“During his time at Brooks Macdonald, Nick led the business through a number of milestones and I very much look forward to seeing him achieve similar success here at Quilter Cheviot.”

Commented on his appointment Holmes says: “The firm is clearly on a growth trajectory, so it is an exciting time to come on board and I am really looking forward to contributing to its future success and working with its talented individuals to deliver the best possible service to its clients and intermediary supporters.”

A total 14 investment managers have joined Quilter Cheviot across 10 of its offices this year to date.