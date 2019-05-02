Quilter Cheviot poaches from Brooks Macdonald and Charles Stanley for investment management team

Discretionary fund manager Quilter Cheviot has hired a further four investment managers across its regional offices.

The DFM has looked to rivals in its market for the hires, as Richard Wayne-Wynne joins from Brooks Macdonald in London, and Daniel Schieber joins from Charles Stanley in Salisbury.

Quilter Cheviot has also hired WH Ireland’s former head of office for Brisol Nick Lamb, and GHC Capital Markets’ Martin Andrews in Leicester.

The hires take Quilter Cheviot’s total to 10 so far this year across seven of its 12 regional offices.

The other hires include from the likes of Tilney and Rathbones.

Quilter Cheviot chief executive Andrew McGlone says: “It is a great sign of confidence in Quilter Cheviot and the team we already have in place that such experienced and talented individuals want to further their careers with us and it’s important that we are adding to our teams across the country.”

Quilter Cheviot was acquired by what was Old Mutual Wealth in 2015, before Old Mutual Wealth rebranded under the Quilter banner and separated out from the parent Old Mutual group.

McGlone took on the chief executive role last October after a management shake up saw Martin Baines step down from the role.