Quilter Cheviot hires Brooks Macdonald managers for Leeds office

Discretionary fund manager Quilter Cheviot has appointed two investment managers to support the upcoming opening of its new Leeds office.

The appointments are part of Quilter Cheviot’s drive to establish its presence in North England and follow three appointments from Brooks Macdonald last month.

The DFM has already established teams in Manchester and Liverpool with the Leeds office set to become the fourteenth location in the organisation’s regional network which spans across the UK, Ireland, Jersey and Dubai.

Andrew Wilson and Adam Baillie have both joined the business from Brooks Macdonald and will work in Leeds under executive director Fraser Wilkinson.

Wilkinson is currently based in Quilter Cheviot’s Liverpool office and started his career at Yorkshire Bank’s investment management unit which was subsequently sold to Tilney.

Baillie has 15 years’ experience in the industry, having spent the last four with Brooks Macdonald in York; prior to that he worked at Investec and Rensburg Sheppards in Leeds.

Wilson was previously head of Brooks Macdonald’s York office, having opened the office in 2012, and has built strong relationships with financial advisers and private clients in the region.

A third hire, Neil Anderson joins Quilter Cheviot as an investment manager in Manchester; having previously worked at Brewin Dolphin, Barclays and more recently at Close Brothers.

Quilter Cheviot’s chief executive Andrew McGlone says: “We are extremely proud of our regional presence and continuously look for the right opportunities to expand our reach as we know many clients prefer to meet with an investment team locally.

“Leeds has been on our radar for a while; it is home to some of the North of England’s most successful companies and has a thriving business culture. Having put the start of a team in place, we are now in a strong position to develop relationships with financial advisers as well as clients and their families at a local level.”