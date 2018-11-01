Quilter CFO stands down after Old Mutual rebrand

Quilter chief financial officer Tim Tookey is due to step down in March next year after helping form the standalone company from what was Old Mutual Wealth.

Old Mutual Wealth successfully recently completed its “managed separation” from parent Old Mutual, listing on the stock exchange in June and rebranding its platform and advice businesses Intrinsic and Private Client Advisers under the Quilter banner.

Quilter has announced this morning that current corporate finance director Mark Satchel will take on Tookey’s role.

In a statement this morning, Quilter says “having made a significant contribution” to Quilter’s creation and listing, Tookey had asked the board to return to a non-executive career in order to enable a better work-life balance.

Tookey will step down from the board in March before a full handover in April.

Quilter chief executive Paul Feeney says: “Tim has made a great impact during his time with Quilter and played an instrumental role in preparing and delivering our listing. Whilst I am sorry that we will be losing Tim, I am delighted that we have such an able successor in Mark. I have worked alongside him for many years and I am confident that he will be a very effective and talented chief financial officer.”