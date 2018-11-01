Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Quilter CFO stands down after Old Mutual rebrand

By

File image of people meeting in officeQuilter chief financial officer Tim Tookey is due to step down in March next year after helping form the standalone company from what was Old Mutual Wealth.

Old Mutual Wealth successfully recently completed its “managed separation” from parent Old Mutual, listing on the stock exchange in June and rebranding its platform and advice businesses Intrinsic and Private Client Advisers under the Quilter banner.

Quilter has announced this morning that current corporate finance director Mark Satchel will take on Tookey’s role.

In a statement this morning, Quilter says “having made a significant contribution” to Quilter’s creation and listing, Tookey had asked the board to return to a non-executive career in order to enable a better work-life balance.

Tookey will step down from the board in March before a full handover in April.

Quilter chief executive Paul Feeney says: “Tim has made a great impact during his time with Quilter and played an instrumental role in preparing and delivering our listing.  Whilst I am sorry that we will be losing Tim, I am delighted that we have such an able successor in Mark. I have worked alongside him for many years and I am confident that he will be a very effective and talented chief financial officer.”

Recommended

Westiminster houses of parliament
2

SJP: Budget offers no long-term solutions for pensions

Pension measures in yesterday’s Budget confirming banning cold-calling and raising the lifetime allowance are only small solutions for larger problems, according to St James’s Place. The advice giant responded to the fairly quiet Budget for the pensions sector by noting that no proposed solutions are long-term. SJP head of pensions strategy Claire Trott says news that […]

A pink piggy bank with a Union Jack
1

FCA issues Dear CEO letter in response to Sipp failures

If a Sipp firm cannot meet its financial commitments it may be in the interest to customers for all or part of its business to be sold to another firm, the FCA has said today in a Dear CEO letter to Sipp operators. The regulator claims that operators must communicate “in an open and cooperative […]
5

Berkeley Burke loses High Court appeal against FOS

Embattled Sipp provider Berkeley Burke has lost its judicial review in a landmark High Court ruling published today. The ruling is over a longstanding dispute between Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration and the Financial Ombudsman Service. The judgment establishes with greater certainty whether Sipp providers have a duty of care to vet unregulated investments for their […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Guide

Guide: how to change your auto-enrolment support

As we approach the two-year milestone of auto-enrolment, employers have had the opportunity to truly assess the capabilities of their chosen support. They are also now realising that getting to the staging date was the easy part, and that support is required for almost every aspect of the day to day running of their scheme. With the three-year re-enrolment window coinciding for many with the total removal of commission and Active Member Discounts from pension-related products and services, as well as the introduction of the pension charge cap in April 2015, many employers will have no choice but to review their support options. But, what is involved in transitioning your auto-enrolment scheme away from your current support options? This guide from Johnson Fleming aims to outline some of these key areas and provide information and discussion points on what you need to consider.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Paul-Lewis-grey

Paul Lewis: Banks must step up efforts on scam prevention

New rules mean banks will have to take more responsibility for fraud protection. But is it enough? Last month, the police reporting service Action Fraud tweeted: “2019 will not be a happy year for fraudsters.” It was referring to a new initiative where banks will check the name of the payee before transferring money to […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com