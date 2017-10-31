Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Quarter of Titan VCT inflows expected to come via Isas

By

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpgEarly indications that a quarter of inflows to the Titan venture capital trust will come from Isa investors have been described as “surprisingly high”.

Octopus Investments became the first provider of the tax advantageous products to open up to Isa investors last month.

An Octopus spokeswoman says they are expecting 25 per cent of Titan inflows to come from Isa transfers.

Tilney managing director Jason Hollands says that is “surprisingly high” and is skeptical about using Isas to invest in VCTs given dividends and capital gains are already tax free.

“VCTs are a type of investment that might typically be considered as an additional form of tax-free investment by someone already maximising core allowances such as pensions and Isas,” says Hollands.

“The only people who might consider this are investors with large Isa portfolios who want to make a small allocation to VCTs but have no new cash to invest.”

Octopus managing director Paul Latham confirms investors won’t be getting any additional tax reliefs. “You would get the same tax reliefs if you invested in a VCT from money held outside your ISA.”

Latham says: “We’re just enabling people to access the planning benefits of a VCT and the growth potential of some of the UK’s most exciting growth companies through their Isa funds. For many people this is the only pot of money they have available to invest.”

All VCT investors benefit from tax-free income and capital gains. Additionally, shares bought when the VCT launches or raises new money can get 30 per cent tax relief on investments up to £200,000.

Investments made via Isas are tax-free up to £20,000.

Recommended

Phil-Young-700x450.jpg
16

Phil Young: A word of warning on VCTs and EISs

As we approach tax year-end and with pension tax allowances continuing to shrink, I have noticed an increased interest in alternative income tax relief investments such as enterprise investment schemes/seed enterprise investment schemes and venture capital trusts. But while these products can be the right recommendation, they should not be seen as the next-in-line investment […]

Tony Mudd: VCTs set to emerge from EIS shadows

There is an inherent danger in making predictions. If you are wrong, your professional credibility suffers. If you are right, well, no one likes a smart Alec. But what is life without risk? So here goes… Enterprise investment schemes and venture capital trusts are both ways in which investors can secure considerable tax breaks by […]

Regulations for VCTs and EISs tweaked

The Chancellor has announced further alterations around venture capital trusts and enterprise investment schemes. Subject to state aid approval, companies deemed “knowledge intensive” will only be able to receive investments from VCTs, EISs or SEISs if they are less than 10-years old. This has been lowered from the 12-year limit announced in the March Budget. […]

Shaun-Sandiford-700x450.jpg
1

Octopus to offer VCTs through Transact

Octopus Investments is to allow investors to buy and hold shares in its Venture Capital Trusts through adviser-facing platform Transact for the first time.  The launch of the service follows a change announced in the Finance Bill 2014 which allows investors to buy VCTs directly via a platform. Previously, investors could only transfer their holding to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-Notes-Currency-GBP-Pounds-700.jpg

UK Equity Income failing to deliver consistent performance

UK Equity Income funds are failing to achieve consistent performance, according to an analysis over the 12 most popular sectors over the last three years. Only 1.3 per cent of UK Equity Income funds managed to achieve above median returns in each of the last three 12-month periods, BMO Global Asset Management’s latest quarterly research shows. […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire: Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment