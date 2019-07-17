Q2 2019 review: stock rebound continues

Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management presents his review of Q2: Equities continued their stellar start to the year, despite a May sell-off, bonds performed strongly, but property is slowing.

