Q2 2019 review: stock rebound continues

Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management presents his review of Q2: Equities continued their stellar start to the year, despite a May sell-off, bonds performed strongly, but property is slowing.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Insurance giant to sue LC&F marketing boss over separate alleged fraud

Boss of Surge Group, parent company of Surge Financial, a digital marketing company, which made millions advertising London Capital & Finance unregulated products, Paul Careless, faces a lawsuit in a separate case of fraudulent advertising. Yesterday (3 July), Master Matthew Marsh approved an inclusion of Careless in a lawsuit, claiming fraudulent misrepresentation. Home appliance insurer […]

Govt confirms pension changes were unlawful

The government will have to make changes to pension schemes across the public sector after a Supreme Court ruling found reforms made to firefighter’s pensions in 2015 were discriminatory. In a statement yesterday, Treasury secretary Elizabeth Truss confirmed that on the back of the ruling against the 2015 changes, under which workers 10 years from […]

Charles Stanley shareholders back board reappointments

Charles Stanley’s shareholders have backed the reappointment of all of the firm’s directors. At the discretionary manager’s annual general meeting yesterday, more than 90 per cent of shareholders approved chief executive Paul Abberley to continue in post. Chairman David Howard and chief financial officer Ben Money-Coutts were also returned with more than 90 per cent […]

Navigating volatility

The making of any fund can be seen in how it responds to crises and opportunities. In this short video, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management Trevor Greetham outlines how the Royal London Global Multi Asset Portfolios or GMAPs navigated through Brexit and the US election cycle. He also highlights the importance […]

FCA to invest £5m in register

The FCA is investing £5m in its register of regulated firms, chief executive Andrew Bailey has said. Speaking at the watchdog’s annual public meeting this morning, Bailey said that he recognised “there are data quality issues” in the list, but the FCA was aware how important in can be to give consumers information. Bailey said […]

FCA: Firms involved with Woodford ‘not following spirit of rules’

FCA chief Andrew Bailey has accused  some firms involved with Woodford’s suspension of not following the “spirit” of the regulators rules. Speaking at the FCA’s annual public meeting this morning, Bailey said culture and accountability was becoming increasingly important to the regulator over box-ticking exercises and a overly-tight interpretation of the rules. Bailey said: “Any […]

Almary Green acquired by Norwich IFA after merger

Almary Green, the advice firm led by Carl Lamb, has been acquired by fellow Norwich-based chartered firm Smith & Pinching. Money Marketing first revealed a merger between the two firms’ operations last September, which saw Almary Green move its team to Smith & Pinching’s offices. Lamb denied a source’s claim to Money Marketing last year […]

