Punter Southall launches guide on value of advice

Punter Southall Aspire has launched a new guide, which stresses the importance of regulated financial advice to manage complex retirement challenges such as drawdown.

The publication focuses on the value of support and guidance on a range of financial matters including pensions, succession planning and investments.

It coincides with research from the Association of British Insurers published in June which highlighted that many people are entering retirement and drawing down their pension without taking advice.

The ABI showed the average drawdown pension pot reached a new high of £120,000 with one-third or 62,376 of retirees entering drawdown for the first time between April and September 2018.

Also 34 per cent of them did not receive any advice and the ABI noted advice is widely considered to be financially out of reach for most.

Punter Southall Aspire managing director of retail advice Peter Selby says: “In our experience, many people are in the dark about the tax implications of drawdown and this lack of knowledge can cost them dearly in terms of unwanted taxation and poor investment choices.

“People need regulated financial advice on a number of things including pensions, estate planning, investments and the tax implications of pension options. Without advice people can get caught out and make poor financial decisions.

“For instance, the reduction in the lifetime allowance is meaning that many professionals including GPs, judges and civil servants are caught in a high earners pension trap and end up receiving unnecessary tax bills.”