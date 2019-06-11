Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Public still unsure how to access advice

By

More than two in five members of the public do not know how to access advice, new research indicates.

The study of other 1,000 adults by a research firm on behalf of Openwork suggests that despite the growing demand for financial planning, millions could be missing out because they do not know where to go to for help.

Women are most affected by the knowledge gap, with 63 per cent saying they wouldn’t know where to access financial advice, dropping to 38 per cent for men.

Face to face still triumphs as a preferred method of accessing advice, however, with 73 per cent saying they would rather speak to a financial adviser and 71 per cent worried that robo-advice might not meet their specific needs.

The survey covered adults aged 18-plus, of which a quarter said they had not started saving for retirement. Only a fifth had set a target retirement date, and only a third think they will meet that date.

Openwork director of learning and acquisition Claire Limon says: “People are increasingly recognising the value of expert financial advice, but it’s worrying that they still aren’t sure about the best way to access it.

“We commissioned the research to check our understanding of people’s attitudes to financial planning so that we can identify and start to break down the barriers that stop so many people seeking it.

“There is already massive unmet demand for face-to-face advice, and we want more advisers to join us, and more people to start a career in financial planning with us, so that we can meet it.”

Recommended

Wedding cake spouses turning their backs to each other for emerging problems
1

Govt debacle means fewer people benefit from the marriage tax break

Fewer people than previously thought are making use of the marriage allowance, which lets couples where one partner is a basic rate taxpayer and the other is a non-taxpayer claim a tax break. This is due to a governments’ mistake in counting the claims. Statistics published by Treasury last year showed that three million couples […]
1

Will US firms change the face of Britain’s advice market?

With their wealth of resources, can American giants take advantage of Brexit uncertainty? As the split of the UK from the European Union continues to drag on, space has arguably been opened up for North American companies in Britain. But have they really left their mark on the UK financial advice and wealth management planning […]

Hargreaves Lansdown freezes platform fees over Woodford fund fallout

Hargreaves Lansdown will waive its platform fee for clients while the dealing of Neil Woodford’s equity income fund is suspended. The prolific manager’s largest fund was temporarily suspended on Monday, with St James’s Place having already pulled its £3.5bn mandate with Woodford Investment Management. Hargreaves Lansdown says it is communicating closely with clients in the […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Lighthouse Quilter deal gets court approval

A court has given final signoff to Quilter’s acquisition of Lighthouse. In a stockmarket update yesterday, the companies revealed that the court had sanctioned the deal arrangement, under which the entire share capital of Lighthouse is being purchased by Intrinsic. Lighthouse shares are due to stop trading from 12 June, and Lighthouse’s AIM shares will […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com