Public sector workers double private sector pension savings

Public sector staff are paying twice as much into their pension pots as auto-enrolment may be having an impact on private sector.

The gulf between what public sector and private sector workers are saving into their pensions is widening, with Government employees now paying in twice as much as their industry counterparts, according to the latest data.

Department of Work and Pensions numbers show that while public sector contributions rose 8 per cent in 2016 to reach £8,418 on average, private savings stood at just 4,089, 38 per cent lower than their 2012 level.

Part of the dip has been attributed to automatic enrolment, which began its rollout in 2012.

Aviva head of saving and retirement Alistair McQueen tells the Financial Times: “Millions of workers have been brought into saving through this policy but the minimum contributions of 2 per cent (combined employee and employer) have led to many employers levelling down their contributions from previously higher levels.

“What has happened is that private sector employer contributions have been diluted by automatic enrolment whereas they have not been for 5m workers in the public sector.”

While separate DWP figures do show that auto-enrolment had successfully increased the total amount saved into pension pots in 2016 by around £3bn, Office for National Statistics figures continue to show a decline in individual private contribution rates.

Private sector contributions averaged 9.6 per cent in 2012, falling to 3.9 per cent in 2015.

  1. John Reilly 16th June 2017 at 2:02 pm

    So, let me get this straight, the average Public Sector contribution is £8,418 or £701.50pm. There must be some really chunky notional payments going in somewhere to make that the average based on the normal ‘little people’ that I come across all the time who will definitely be pulling down the average.

