About us

We serve around 24 million insurance customers and have £509bn of assets under management.

Prudential was founded in London in 1848 on the principles of integrity, security and prudence, and we still adhere to those principles today.

We provide protection and savings opportunities to our customers, social and economic benefits to the communities in which we operate, jobs and opportunities to our employees and financial benefits for our investors. By offering security, pooling savings and making investments, we help to drive the cycle of growth.

The Prudential Group is divided into four business units, each of which has a clearly defined set of objectives within our overall strategy:

Prudential Corporation Asia is a leading provider of health and protection insurance products to the emerging middle-class families of the region’s powerhouse economies. Eastspring Investments, Prudential’s Asian asset management business, manages investments across a broad range of asset classes in 13 markets.

Jackson National Life Insurance Company provides carefully tailored retirement products aimed at the 78 million ‘baby boomers’ in the US, drawing on 50 years of accumulated experience.

Prudential UK delivers value for the Group through a relentless focus on the life and pensions needs of the age cohorts where wealth is most heavily concentrated.

M&G has grown to be one of Europe’s largest retail and institutional fund managers by developing its enduring expertise in active investment.

We have recently also begun operations in Africa.