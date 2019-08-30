Money Marketing
Prudential in £1.5bn damages claim over Asia staff exits

By

Prudential is fighting back against a former rainmaker in the Singapore courts, claiming he orchestrated the mass defection of more than 200 staff to competitor Aviva.

The London-headquartered insurer is seeking S$2.5bn(£1.5bn) in damages from Peter Tan Shou Yi, according to Bloomberg, over alleged deception in 2016, when he told Prudential he had no intention of leaving the firm, but was lining up agents to leave “surreptitiously” at the same time.

Bloomberg reports that in Prudential’s opening submission, it says the exits led to the failure of a highly profitable business unit, which would have made the firm S$2.5bn if the agents had stayed.

Prudential claims Aviva provided funds to encourage the departures, but Aviva declined to comment to the news agency.

Tan’s lawyers are counter-suing for costs against Prudential, claiming the firm is “blinded by its envy and fear of legitimate competition”, and that cost cutting measures, not Tan, were behind the departures.

Tan had been with the firm since 1997, and his lawyers argue he never signed the restrictive covenants that were included in Prudential’s contracts from 2007 onwards.

