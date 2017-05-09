Prudential hires former Aegon platform strategy boss

Macari brought in to drive strategy with non-tied advisers at Prudential

Prudential has hired former Aegon platform strategy director Lou Macari to work on its distribution strategy with advisers.

Macari left Aegon as it completed its acquisition of Cofunds in January. He had been with the provider for five years, and served a 12 year stint at Axa previously.

While Pru pulled the plug on its open market annuity business last June, it still has around 300 advisers in its tied planning arm Prudential Financial Planning, according to data compiled from the FCA register by support service provider Threesixty.

Macari will be helping to develop Prudential’s distribution strategy with advisers outside of the Prudential Financial Planning business.

He has been bought in on a consultancy basis on a temporary contract due to run until around the end of the year.

A Prudential spokesman says: “As the industry develops and as the needs and wants of the intermediated customer change, we are looking at how we develop and enhance so we have got someone fresh in to help us in that area.

“We are looking at various ways of developing and enhancing our distribution capability with intermediaries. [Macari] has got a track record in that area.”