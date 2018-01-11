Money Marketing
Prudential advice arm architect joins annuity provider

By
Russell Warwick

Fixed-term annuity provider Primetime Retirement has hired Russell Warwick, who helped create Prudential’s financial planning business.

Warwick, who has worked in the pensions industry for more than 30 years, has been appointed managing director of sales and marketing at the company.

Primetime Retirement is a subsidiary of Key Retirement.

Warwick’s most recent position at Prudential was director of consumer and digital. Among other roles at the company he also had a hand in setting up Prudential Financial Planning.

Key Retirement Group chief executive Simon Thompson says: “With the pensions industry continually changing, Russell’s knowledge and focus on growing our proposition will ensure Primetime Retirement is at the forefront of the market.”

