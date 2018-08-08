Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pru reports ‘good progress’ on UK spin-off

By

Prudential has recorded an overall group profit increase of 2 per cent driven by growth in its Asia business ahead of the spin-off of its  UK arm.

The group says it continues making “good progress” on the demerger in half-year results released today.

Group operating profit for Prudential sits at £2.4bn, up 9 per cent year-on-year on a constant exchange rate basis.

In the UK, M&G Prudential’s operating profits rose 4 per cent, drive by a 10 per cent growth in operating profit within its asset management operations.

Prudential confirmed it would split the business in March to focus on its US and Asian markets.

Group chief executive Mike Wells says: “We are taking the steps needed for the demerger of M&G Prudential from the group, alongside implementing M&G Prudential’s merger and transformation programme, which remains on track to meet its objectives.”

Chase de Vere profits hit by acquisition

Overall, assets under management for M&G Prudential are £9bn lower than six months ago after the £12bn sale of its annuity portfolio to Rothesay Life.

Prudential also announced a raft of changes to its senior staff last month, with M&G Investments chief executive Anne Richards to leave the company on 10 August to head up Fidelity International.

M&G Prudential chief executive John Foley will also take on additional responsibilities of being chief executive of the “key regulated entities” of M&G and Prudential UK.

Recommended

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpg
2

Aviva and tech provider take joint responsibility for platform errors

Aviva is telling platform users that third party technology provider FNZ is jointly responsible for fixing errors experienced because of its replatforming project in January. Aviva moved assets on its platform from Bravura technology to FNZ six months ago but the project has been beset with issues, including advisers and clients not receiving payments, trades […]
1

How to become a financial adviser: diplomas, degrees and workplaces

Information on how to become a financial adviser is sparse. Money Marketing speaks to advisers about what the requirements really are and how best to meet them. Speaking to financial advisers and planners today, each will have a unique and varied story about how they entered the profession. There are more than a handful of pathways […]

Business-Corporate-Hire-Social-Media-700x450.jpg

How advisers can capitalise on impact investing

A more principled approach to investing is sweeping investment markets. Impact investing, which seeks to generate a solid market return by investing in companies that have a positive social and environmental impact on society, is at the centre of this trend. No longer is it enough that the investment schemes investors commit to, such as […]

Colin Simmons

Blending solutions to provide more income stability

Colin Simmons, Prudential Business Development Manager, writes about greater income stability through blending solutions with a Prudential Trustee Investment Plan (TIP). With the introduction of Pensions Freedom and choice, more advisers have been focusing on, and recommending income drawdown products for retirees. However,  the flexibility provided by no limits for drawdown income creates a problem […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Ascot Lloyd: ‘We don’t shoehorn clients into unsuitable solutions’

Ascot Lloyd investment director Steven Lloyd explains how a centralised investment proposition and bespoke discretionary fund management caters for individual client needs. Can you explain your investment approach? We use a combination of in-house and outsourced solutions, depending on the individual client. We have a centralised investment proposition that provides a range of choices for […]

Lee-Robertson-Outside-in-2013.jpg

Lee Roberston: How advisers can capitalise on content marketing

I have always had a keen interest in the content marketing side of my business. The last few years have seen content marketing become more important across the sector, with everyone from fund groups, product providers, platforms and advisers looking to excel in it. For those less up to speed, content marketing is a strategy that […]

Advice advisers eraser
1

Why I went restricted: Three advisers share their stories

Some advisers are welded to independence but for others restricted status makes more sense. Three restricted advice firms share their experiences  The one-man band  Lowland Financial managing director Graeme Mitchell became restricted after he was advised that a one-man band would not be able to demonstrate true independence after the Retail Distribution Review. “I took compliance advise and spoke to the FCA asking how feasible is it for a one-man band to demonstrate […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com