Pru to give building society’s members financial advice

Telephone-Phone-Business-Finance-General-700.jpgPrudential Financial Planning has agreed to offer financial advice to Cambridge Building Society’s mortgage customers.

Prudential will advise on protection and also investment, pension and retirement planning if the customer asks for it.

The service will be mostly telephone-based but face-to-face meetings can be arranged.

The building society has 13 branches and 130,000 members.

In December last year, Prudential Financial Planning agreed a panel arrangement with SimplyBiz, seeing it offer protection products from eight providers.

Prudential Financial Planning chief executive Chris Haines says: “Prudential Financial Planning will be able to help members of the Cambridge Building Society pick the cover that best meets their needs and also advise on retirement planning if needed.”

