Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pru lets ‘small number’ of advisers exceed charge cap

By

A “small number” of advisers have asked M&G Prudential to breach its adviser fee limit, Money Marketing has learned.

Earlier this year, the company introduced a cap on initial adviser charges of a maximum 5 per cent or £20,000, whichever is lowest, and 1 per cent for ongoing fees.

While the firm did not disclose exact numbers, some three months after the new charging structure came into effect, a Prudential spokeswoman has confirmed to Money Marketing that some advisers had applied to breach the limits, and that higher charges in some complex cases had been approved by the firm.

Pru expands adviser platform offering

The spokeswoman says: “We have received a small number of applications in which [fees] have exceeded our limits, a reasonable percentage of which we have accepted as we believe it is justified because of the additional work the adviser has needed to undertake.”

Pru reveals self-employed advice arm plans

When the company introduced the change in fee structure, it asked advisers with a case where the charging level could exceed these limits to provide additional information around the background of the case and/or client before submitting their application.

It said this would be used to review whether to approve exceeding the level of adviser charges.

Type of charge Proposed limit
(At plan/product level)
Initial charge % 5%  the lower of
Initial charge £ £20k
Initial charge – regular premium 5% of premium or 25% of first 12 monthly premiums
Ongoing charge % 1% of the fund value
Ad hoc charge £ 2% of fund value in a 12 month period

Source: Prudential

The spokeswoman adds: “We look at each application on a case by case basis and, generally, we have found that advisers have been supportive of our stance.”

Recommended
3

FSCS declares Lifetime Sipp Company in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has today declared The Lifetime Sipp Company in default. Lifetime Sipp was placed into administration in March 2018 and later went into liquidation on the 2 April 2019. The complexity of claims related Lifetime Sipp’s books and led to the FSCS having to spend a lot of time making detailed […]

Quilter: Will the long-awaited DB transfer template finally deliver?

At the peak of the market around two years ago, clients were frequently left frustrated as Cash Equivalent Transfer Values (CETVs) lapsed. Many advisers conducting defined benefit transfer appraisal will be familiar with the potentially jeopardising effect of even a small snag in the process. Where valuations lapsed clients were forced to ask the scheme […]

Royal London Asset Management

Building an even better claims experience

Mark Ireland, Product Owner, Royal London Claim statistics are important for the protection industry as a whole. They’re a useful benchmark for providers, but they also give confidence to customers especially when there’s a perception that insurance companies don’t pay claims. If you’re the person actually making the claim, of course you want your claim […]

Kim North: Who will satisfy the demand for advice?

Demand for advice is on the rise and every effort must be made to recruit more people into our industry. Not only are we set to face a busy period for investment advice in the run-up to Brexit, and in light of increasing trade wars and market volatility, but the demand for pension transfer advice […]

The Merchants Trust PLC – May 2017

Welcome to the latest update for The Merchants Trust PLC from the Trust’s portfolio manager, Simon Gergel. Side Thoughts from Simon Gergel… April saw the first day since the industrial revolution that no coal was used to generate electricity for the UK’s national grid. The Financial Times reported that around 34% of power was generated […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Jail banker

SFO arrests fifth man over London Capital and Finance collapse

The boss of the online marketing company that made millions from advertising unregulated investment products of collapsed London Capital and Finance has been arrested by the Serious Fraud Office. The SFO arrested and questioned the founder of Brighton-based digital marketing company Surge Financial Paul Careless on Wednesday. Careless was then released on bail and has […]

Phil Wickenden: Learning and doing must come as a pair

For some reason, our society separates learning and doing. Somewhere along the way, we decided that one interfered with the other and that is to all our detriment. The thing we usually seek to label as “learning” is actually more about “education”. It revolves around compliance, rankings and whether or not something specific will be […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com