Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Providers want Govt action on lump sum tax and advice gap

By

Pension-pot-700.jpgProviders are calling on the Work and Pensions Select Committee to tackle the advice gap and tax on pension withdrawals in its review of pension freedoms.

The committee said last month it was opening an inquiry into whether the pension freedoms are achieving their objectives and if policy changes are needed.

In its submission to the inquiry, which closes today, Aegon wants the committee to look at how the freedoms are working for people who don’t get financial advice.

Aegon pensions director Steven Cameron says guidance might be helpful for some people but it won’t give the same amount of protection as advice, especially because retirement decisions are so personal.

Cameron says: “Those who seek advice will typically be in a far better position to make an informed decision regarding their retirement options than those who go it alone. Aegon recommends anyone considering their retirement options first seeks advice.”

Meanwhile, Royal London is pushing for an end to what it calls HM Revenue & Customs’ “tax first, ask questions later” approach to taxing pension withdrawals.

Under current rules, an emergency tax code is usually applied when a saver wants to make a lump sum withdrawal from their pension.

In the first three months of this financial year, HMRC had to pay out more than 10,000 refunds worth more than £26m.

Royal London wants to see HMRX taking only the standard rate tax, and collecting any extra tax due through the usual end-year tax return process.

Royal London policy director Steve Webb says: ‘The way in which pension withdrawals are taxed is little short of a scandal. It cannot be right that HMRC can knowingly overtax people to the tune of £100m per year and expect thousands of individuals to know which form to fill in to get their money back.”

Recommended

2

Richard Parkin: Can a parliamentary inquiry make sense of pension freedoms?

The FCA’s own analysis of pension freedoms problems overlooks the fact the solution must start by examining outcomes rather than products It has gone consultation crazy in the retirement world again. Just as we have put to bed responses to the FCA’s consultations on defined benefit transfers and the interim retirement outcomes review report, the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Piggy-Bank-Savings-UK-700x450.jpg

FOS Sipp complaints continue to rise

The number of Sipp related complaints at the Financial Ombudsman Service has continued to rise. Between July and September, 767 Sipp enquiries were received, FOS data out today shows, compared with 678 for the previous three months. Sipp complaints are now more than 50 per cent higher than they were in early 2016. 193 made […]

Youngest PFS fellow finds new advice firm

The youngest ever fellow of the Personal Finance Society has moved to a new advice firm. Vito Faircloth gained the accolade last year at the age of just 22. He became level four qualified in August 2015 before taking additional exams with the professional body. Chief executive Keith Richards described the achievement as “truly remarkable”. […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Sheffield, South Yorkshire (GB) - to £32K, depending on experience

IFA

Cheshire- New IFA: £30-40K + bonus. Experienced IFA: Competitive package dependent on hours & experience.

Senior Paraplanner

Various Locations (Birmingham, Nottingham & Milton Keynes) - Basic salary to £48,000 plus discretionary bonus and excellent benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment