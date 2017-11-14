Money Marketing

Protection that works for your self-employed clients

For anyone who’s self-employed, their income is the most valuable thing they have – although they probably don’t realise it. By combining Income Protection with Life Cover, you can make sure their mortgage is protected, or that they’ll still have a regular income if they’re unable to work.

AFH buys Colchester advice firm for £2m

Consolidator AFH has acquired Colchester-based advice firm Britton Financial. The deal is AFH’s first for the current financial year. It completed 13 deals in the previous financial year. A stock exchange announcement says the maximum purchase price is just over £2m. For the 12 months ended 31 May 2017 Britton reported profit before tax of […]

FCA cancels adviser’s permissions after court battle

The FCA has confirmed it will stop a financial adviser from trading after a lengthy court battle with the regulator. North London-based adviser Anthony Badaloo, trading as Church Hill Finance, contested the regulator’s decision to ban him on the back of trespass and criminal damage related convictions in 2015. He also failed to turn over […]

Aegon confirms timing for Cofunds transfer

Advised clients on the Cofunds platform will be moved to the upgraded Aegon platform in May next year, the business has confirmed. In an update today, Aegon says the Cofunds retail book will be migrated early in the new tax year. Aegon says the decision to move those clients at that time follows feedback from […]

Gibraltar Offshore

Sipp provider boss released from arrest

Sipp provider STM Group has announced its boss Alan Kentish has been released from arrest by the Royal Gibraltar Police “without any charge” following an ongoing tax investigation. The chief executive of the group, which owns the likes of London & Colonial, has been involved in a tax dispute with the country’s authority’s over dealings […]

