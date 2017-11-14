Protection that works for your self-employed clients

For anyone who’s self-employed, their income is the most valuable thing they have – although they probably don’t realise it. By combining Income Protection with Life Cover, you can make sure their mortgage is protected, or that they’ll still have a regular income if they’re unable to work.
AFH buys Colchester advice firm for £2m
Consolidator AFH has acquired Colchester-based advice firm Britton Financial. The deal is AFH’s first for the current financial year. It completed 13 deals in the previous financial year. A stock exchange announcement says the maximum purchase price is just over £2m. For the 12 months ended 31 May 2017 Britton reported profit before tax of […]
Paul Lewis: ‘Don’t do it’ is the best advice on DB transfers
The industry is entering a dangerous phase of the growing DB transfer misselling scandal and it is advisers whose reputation is on the line
FCA cancels adviser’s permissions after court battle
The FCA has confirmed it will stop a financial adviser from trading after a lengthy court battle with the regulator. North London-based adviser Anthony Badaloo, trading as Church Hill Finance, contested the regulator’s decision to ban him on the back of trespass and criminal damage related convictions in 2015. He also failed to turn over […]
Aegon confirms timing for Cofunds transfer
Advised clients on the Cofunds platform will be moved to the upgraded Aegon platform in May next year, the business has confirmed. In an update today, Aegon says the Cofunds retail book will be migrated early in the new tax year. Aegon says the decision to move those clients at that time follows feedback from […]
Employer fined for failing to pay AE fines
Jamie Clark gives the lowdown on what happens when an employer fails to pay auto-enrolment fines. An employer has been served County Court Judgement (CCJ) for failing to pay auto-enrolment fines, according to the latest data from The Pensions Regulator (TPR). The CCJ TPR cite a case where a removal company continually ignored them despite […]
Sipp provider boss released from arrest
Sipp provider STM Group has announced its boss Alan Kentish has been released from arrest by the Royal Gibraltar Police “without any charge” following an ongoing tax investigation. The chief executive of the group, which owns the likes of London & Colonial, has been involved in a tax dispute with the country’s authority’s over dealings […]
Protection brief: How advisers can cover for cancer
It is useful to know how the condition is underwritten to help manage client’s expectations and reduce non take-up rates
Chris Gilchrist: Mifid II will mean higher advice fees and dropped clients
I have not been involved in the lengthy meetings my fellow directors have held about Mifid II. Having reviewed the bumf, though, I have now reached some conclusions about the consequences. As is normal for retail financial services, most of the consequences are unintended by well-meaning regulators. In fact, they will result in effects opposite to […]
