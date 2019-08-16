Protection Watch: Underwriting mental health and the latest claims stats

Protection Review chief executive Kevin Carr looks at recent market events

A bright future for claim statistics

The protection industry has published basic claim statistics for many years with varying degrees of success and recognition. These figures are often used by advisers, insurers and comparison sites as an indication of quality, but with so many similar numbers coming from a range of companies how can we move forward?

Some enlightened insurers have begun publishing detailed and client-focused reports alongside the press releases, which provide far greater insight – Aviva, Vitality and British Friendly should be commended.

The latest report from income protection provider British Friendly shows over one in 10 claimants are under 30, the average age of all members currently claiming is 46, and the average age of those who claim for cancer, heart attack or stroke is early to mid 50s. The analysis on the timing of claims is also interesting with the average length between a policy starting and claiming coming in at 525 days.

Along with the usual paid claim details, VitalityLife also recently announced more than £81m had been given back to members through a range of rewards and benefits. And while 85 per cent of life cover claims were for members aged 50 years and over, 76 per cent of serious illness claims, and 90 per cent of income protection claims, were for VitalityLife members under 50. As medical science improves, it is clear that we’re dying later but often living longer with ill health.

What more could we do in the future? As well as average times to pay claims we could look at how many people are accepted for cover and on what terms. And it would be great to see insurers publish the percentages where more than just money was provided through rehab, private GP access, counselling or 2nd opinion services.

Protection insurance and mental health

Research from Protection Review has found 98 per cent of people working in the protection industry personally know someone who has had anxiety, stress or depression, and 69 per cent think the protection industry is worse at underwriting mental health issues than physical ones.

While there are fewer stories about declined claims these days, the focus is moving to those who can’t get cover at all – and often the reason is related to mental health. Protection insurance is not about bricks and mortar, or pieces of metal with tyres. We insure people with feelings and families.

Insurance is a commercial industry and within reason insurers can decide who they want to insure and at what price. But if we want to grow, and remain relevant, we also need to adapt and evolve.

Only 69 per cent of consumers thought someone with a history of stress, anxiety or depression would be able to get life insurance cover. Over half – 52 per cent – think death by suicide is not covered as standard, and one in four people think they should not be asked about mental health at all.

78 per cent of people feel comfortable and 18 per cent uncomfortable answering questioning on their physical health, compared to 61 per cent of people who feel comfortable and 34 per cent uncomfortable when talking about mental health. And the most popular way to answer is online with 42 per cent preferring this method, compared to 23 per cent through a medical underwriter and only 8 per cent who would want to discuss these issues with a financial adviser.

