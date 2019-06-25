Money Marketing
Protection plans with a difference

hat shoesAt Royal London, we understand everyone’s different. That’s why our protection plans aren’t ‘one size fits all’.

Our range of flexible cover options give your clients choice, so you can help them get protection that’s as individual as they are.

Comprehensive menu plans

You can use our Personal Menu Plan and Business Menu Plan to mix and match covers (Life Cover, Critical Illness Cover, Life or Critical Illness Cover and Income Protection), with different sums assured and terms within the same plan. It’s a simple way to create protection options to suit each client’s individual needs and budget.

Our comprehensive Critical Illness Cover includes 67 conditions. 47 of these pay the full amount of cover, including the most common reasons for claims (cancer, heart attack, stroke) – so your clients are covered for the conditions they’re most likely to get. We also have 20 additional conditions, including 13 early forms of cancer – some of which pay out on diagnosis and without the need for treatment.

And your clients have the option to add Enhanced or Standard Children’s Critical Illness Cover to their own Critical Illness Cover. If their priorities change, they can simply add, remove, or change this cover at any time.

Our Income Protection is also designed to give your clients different options. They can choose how long they’ll receive their payments – up to one year, two years, five years or even the remaining term of the cover. We also offer different deferred periods and include fracture cover and hospitalisation payment as standard.

Supporting your clients’ wellbeing

And because we know that good protection is about more than just money, all our advised protection plans come with Helping Hand. This support service gives your clients and their family (partner and children) access to a dedicated nurse who can provide tailored and personal support during difficult times. The nurse can arrange for additional services, such as bereavement counselling or a second medical opinion, depending on what your client needs. It’s available before, during and after a claim, and they don’t have to pay anything extra to use it.

