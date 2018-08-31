Protection challenger opens for business

New protection provider Guardian Financial Services has opened to advisers following a pilot with four intermediary firms.

The business has backing from the Gryphon Group, which bought the Guardian insurance brand in December last year. Guardian has been launched with £180m of investment.

It is initially offering critical illness and life insurance with income protection to be offered from early next year.

Guardian chairman Peter Mann says: “The time is right for a new entrant in the protection market to make a real difference…and the only way to grow the market is through advice, which is why we’ve chosen to distribute through intermediaries. We want to bring greater choice to advisers with a clear focus on delivering the very best outcomes for their clients.”

Guardian has gone live with protection sourcing partners iPipeline and Iress to be followed by Synaptic Webline and Direct Life.

The pilot was run with London & Country, Paradigm Mortgages, Sesame Bankhall Group and the SimplyBiz Group.