Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Protecting against the unthinkable

Child-CI-campaign-imageNo one wants to think about childhood critical illness, but sadly the number of children and young people in UK with serious or exceptional health needs is growing. It’s estimated that there are 100,000 children and young people living with serious health needs in the UK1.

And unfortunately, we see this first hand – children’s critical illness is consistently one of the top five reasons that our customers make a claim on their Critical Illness Cover2.

When your clients consider taking out critical illness cover, they’re probably thinking about their ability to pay the mortgage or bills if they’re ill or incapacitated. But if their child is ill, it can put a financial strain on families too. Parents often find that they need to take unpaid time off work, as well as meet the extra costs associated with frequent trips to hospital. And if they have other children, this could mean paying for additional childcare.

However, despite the financial and emotional toll childhood illness can have on a family, children’s critical illness cover is still often regarded as a supplemental cover within an adult policy.

In recent years, we’ve seen attitudes to critical illness cover change. It’s no longer about the number of critical illness definitions within a policy. Many consumers now recognise the importance of having good quality cover for conditions they’re most likely to get. If providing cover for the biggest risks is important for adult cover, shouldn’t that apply to children’s cover too? When it comes to providing children’s critical illness cover that matters, tailored cover is key. What suits one client might not suit another.

What about your clients who don’t have children – is it fair to assume everyone wants children’s cover automatically included within a policy? And a family’s needs are bound to change as children grow up. That’s why, when your clients take out Critical Illness Cover with us, they can now choose a level of children’s cover that best meets their needs.

Ross Jackson, Senior Marketing Manager, Royal London

Find out more about our Critical Illness Cover options.

Sources: 1. Impact Report: Building on a Decade of Care, wellchild.org.uk, 2017. 2. Royal London UK protection business claims paid (1 January to 31 December 2016).

Recommended

4

FCA writes to advisers over ‘commoditised’ DB transfer processes

The FCA has issued a warning over ‘commoditised’ defined benefit pension transfers running the risk of unsuitable advice. In a letter sent to advisers holding pension transfer permissions, the regulator reminds planners that a “key area” of its focus is on pension transfers, and that it will later this year be contacting all firms to […]

Ros Altmann
6

Ros Altmann: HMRC must rethink SSAS measures

This April, SSASs may be hit by new HM Revenue & Customs rules that could undermine thousands of bona fide pension schemes, unless the Treasury can be persuaded to recognise the dangers of its plans. The Government rightly wants to crack down on scams and has recognised SSASs can pose a risk. Even though these […]

2

Which firms are winning the race on wealth management?

Traditional wealth managers have proved themselves to be scalable and profitable businesses despite the hype caused by robo-advice models, analysts say. Wealth managers have also been shown to be more robust than pure asset managers amid mounting pressure on fund performance and fees. While Hargreaves Lansdown and St James’s Place continue to make the headlines […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

people

SJP boots Axa off managing £3bn fund

St James’s Place is replacing Axa Investment Management as the manager of its £3bn Balanced Managed Unit Trust after 11 years. The UK wealth manager has picked US-based investment managers GMO and Jennison Associates as co-managers of the fund starting their mandate over next summer. GMO’s long-standing fund manager Ben Inker will run 80 per cent […]

FCA ramps up warnings over online investment scams

The FCA is warning the public to be vigilant protecting themselves from online investment fraud, with figures showing investors lost an approximate daily amount of £87,410 to binary options scams last year. Latest data from the FCA’s Scam Smart campaign shows the kind of investor being targeted by online investment scams is changing. The regulator says those under 25 […]

Comments

    Leave a comment